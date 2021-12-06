Virginia OT Bobby Haskins Enters Transfer Portal

The senior offensive tackle appeared in 45 games over the past four seasons for the Cavaliers

Virginia senior offensive lineman Bobby Haskins has entered the transfer portal, as initially reported on Monday by Matt Zenitz at On3 Sports.

Haskins, a fourth-year senior from Fairfield, Connecticut, appeared in 45 games over the past four seasons for the Cavaliers. A starter at the left tackle position this season, Haskins was named the ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week after allowing zero pressures and recording seven pancake blocks in Virginia's 48-0 victory over Duke.

Despite his many contributions to the Virginia football program, Haskins will perhaps be most remembered for his role in the failed lateral play late in UVA's loss to Virginia Tech in the regular season finale.

Haskins becomes the fifth Cavalier to enter the transfer portal this week and is the second UVA offensive lineman to transfer in the last two days, joining Joe Bissinger, who announced his decision to enter the portal on Saturday.

Quarterbacks Jacob Rodriguez and Ira Armstead and defensive lineman Jordan Redmond were the other three Cavaliers to enter the transfer portal this week.

