There Is An Entire Christmas Village In Louisiana And It’s Absolutely Delightful

LARC’s Acadian Village is a one-of-a-kind experience where visitors get the opportunity to travel back to the early 1800s to experience early Acadian life. While this historic gem is a wonderful year-round attraction, the village truly transforms into a winter wonderland every holiday season, worthy of a road trip with the family from any corner of the state. Gas up the car, because this lovely Lafayette attraction is a must-see this year. Let’s check it out:

Mark your calendars, because LARC’s Acadian Village transforms for the month of December, and you don’t want to miss it.

Noel Acadien au Village is a 23-night celebration that the entire family will enjoy.

As you walk through the village, your pathway is illuminated with hundreds and hundreds of twinkling lights.

Over half a million lights adorn the historic buildings peppered throughout the village.

Animations, lighted displays, and live entertainment round out the village’s holiday theme.

There are also carnival rides and food from local vendors, so you can refuel in between thrilling rides and mesmerizing light displays.

The village is open from December 3 - December 23, 2021.

Weather permitting, you can expect the village to be open every evening during those dates from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets are less than $10 per person and can be purchased here. For more information, be sure to check out their website, and don’t forget to give them a follow on Facebook, so you can stay up to date on any weather delays or closures.

Address: LARC's Acadian Village, 200 Greenleaf Dr, Lafayette, LA 70506, USA