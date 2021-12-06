ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There Is An Entire Christmas Village In Louisiana And It’s Absolutely Delightful

By Jackie Ann
LARC’s Acadian Village is a one-of-a-kind experience where visitors get the opportunity to travel back to the early 1800s to experience early Acadian life. While this historic gem is a wonderful year-round attraction, the village truly transforms into a winter wonderland every holiday season, worthy of a road trip with the family from any corner of the state. Gas up the car, because this lovely Lafayette attraction is a must-see this year. Let’s check it out:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y2JDS_0dFYJiCk00
Mark your calendars, because LARC’s Acadian Village transforms for the month of December, and you don’t want to miss it.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fO4uD_0dFYJiCk00
Noel Acadien au Village is a 23-night celebration that the entire family will enjoy.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YNKga_0dFYJiCk00
As you walk through the village, your pathway is illuminated with hundreds and hundreds of twinkling lights.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tarn6_0dFYJiCk00
Over half a million lights adorn the historic buildings peppered throughout the village.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e1NFS_0dFYJiCk00
Animations, lighted displays, and live entertainment round out the village’s holiday theme.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Ougf_0dFYJiCk00
There are also carnival rides and food from local vendors, so you can refuel in between thrilling rides and mesmerizing light displays.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cO7hc_0dFYJiCk00
The village is open from December 3 - December 23, 2021.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0odSn8_0dFYJiCk00
Weather permitting, you can expect the village to be open every evening during those dates from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets are less than $10 per person and can be purchased here. For more information, be sure to check out their website, and don’t forget to give them a follow on Facebook, so you can stay up to date on any weather delays or closures.

Have you ever visited Noel Acadien Au Village? Let us know in the comments below! And for more information about LARC’s Acadian Village, check out our previous article.

Address: LARC's Acadian Village, 200 Greenleaf Dr, Lafayette, LA 70506, USA

Comments / 9

Southern Louisiana
4d ago

it is absolutely beautiful! we go every year! the church is beautiful! i love the band! could sit there all night if the kids would let!💕

Reply(2)
4
Only In Louisiana

