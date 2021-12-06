There Is An Entire Christmas Village In Louisiana And It’s Absolutely Delightful
LARC’s Acadian Village is a one-of-a-kind experience where visitors get the opportunity to travel back to the early 1800s to experience early Acadian life. While this historic gem is a wonderful year-round attraction, the village truly transforms into a winter wonderland every holiday season, worthy of a road trip with the family from any corner of the state. Gas up the car, because this lovely Lafayette attraction is a must-see this year. Let’s check it out:
Tickets are less than $10 per person and can be purchased here. For more information, be sure to check out their website, and don’t forget to give them a follow on Facebook, so you can stay up to date on any weather delays or closures.
Address: LARC's Acadian Village, 200 Greenleaf Dr, Lafayette, LA 70506, USA
