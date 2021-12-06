Central PA Bomb Builder Heading To Federal Prison

A central Pennsylvania man who built a bomb, "capable of causing death, serious bodily injury, and property damage," has been sentenced, according to the US Department of Justice.

Kevin Madziarek, 38, of Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced to serve 45 months in federal prison, according to a release on Monday by the USDOJ.

Madziarek was sentenced for unlawfully possessing a destructive device by United States District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner on Dec. 3, according to the release.

The sentence will include a two-year term of supervised release following the time in prison, according to the release.

Madziarek previously admitted that he had a PVC pipe destructive device with an electrical box to initiate it in a wooded area in Cumberland County in Aug. 2020, according to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pennsylvania State Police.

