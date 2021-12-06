Nebraska State Treasurer Murante to seek reelection

Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante says he will seek re-election for a second four-year term.

Murante, a Republican, was first elected treasurer in 2018 while serving as a state lawmaker from Gretna.

As treasurer, Murante pushed for legislation to establish financial literacy courses in Nebraska elementary and high schools. His office also helped create and host a first-of-its-kind financial wellness webinar series aimed at public employees.

No other candidates have announced plans to run for the office.

