New York City, NY

Coronavirus Update NYC: NYRR to require proof of COVID-19 full vaccination

 5 days ago

The New York Road Runners have announced that runners taking part in its 2022 adult races will be required to show proof of COVID-19 full vaccination to participate.

With COVID variants and cases increasing, NYRR said the decision was made in collaboration with medical and public health experts and state and local government officials.

The new health and safety protocol will begin with the NYRR Midnight Run on December 31 and continue with races moving forward.

"We are excited to have our traditional calendar of events safely return in the new year," said Kerin Hempel, CEO, NYRR. "The health and wellness of all of those involved continue to remain at the forefront of our organization."

All entrants will be required to show proof of full vaccination series authorized by the Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) or on the World Health Organization (WHO) Emergency Use lists.

Runners who have already registered for a 2022 race will have the option to receive a refund or gift card or donate their race entry fee to NYRR's youth and community programs.

NYRR says its guidelines and protocols may continue to evolve and change as needed. More information about the guidelines and protocols are available at
https://www.nyrr.org/covidvaccine .

