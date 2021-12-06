ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl Harbor: Timeline of critical events that led up to 1941 attack

fox26houston.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, killing 2,400 Americans and injuring an additional 1,200, it became one of the worst attacks ever carried out on American soil. "Since the War of 1812, no foreign power had carried out so devastating an attack on American soil, and virtually all Americans reacted to...

www.fox26houston.com

eastaurorany.com

Pearl Harbor Attack Spurred Complacent EA into Action

Growing frustration of local wartime defense officials could be felt on the front page of the Dec. 4, 1941 issue of the East Aurora Advertiser: The number of students enrolled in a machine shop class at East Aurora High School to help prepare the country for potential involvement in World War II had dwindled to “the vanishing point.”
EAST AURORA, NY
CBS Boston

USS Constitution Holds Ceremony To Mark 80 Years Since Pearl Harbor Attack

CHARLESTOWN (CBS) – Tuesday marks 80 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor. On December 7, 1941, Japan launched a surprise attack on the U.S. Navy base in Hawaii, killing 2,400 service members and civilians. Pearl Harbor survivors and World War II veterans will gather at the base Tuesday morning for a moment of silence at 7:55 a.m. to mark when the bombing began. The 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor was commemorated on the USS Constitution (WBZ-TV) In Massachusetts, the U.S.S. Constitution held a commemorative ceremony in the Charlestown Navy Yard. “The grim reality lived out that day and the immediate, far-reaching impacts bear repeating on every anniversary so that subsequent generations will know what happened there and will never forget,” said John Brenda, the 76th commander of the U.S.S. Constitution. The ceremony has been a tradition at the U.S.S. Constitution for at least 45 years.
FESTIVAL
The News Guard

Commemoration: 80th Anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor

The 80h anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Naval Fleet in Hawaii at Pearl Harbor will be commemorated with a brief ceremony at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 7, at the Don and Ann Davis Park at the west end of Olive Street in Newport. Survivors of the surprise attack...
NEWPORT, OR
State
Washington State
State
Hawaii State
kicks96news.com

Local veteran recounts memories of Pearl Harbor attack

On the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attacks, a local veteran recounts the memory of that fateful day. David Smith, a resident at the Martha Jo Leslie State Veterans Home in Kosciusko, was 16-years old when the attacks happened. He heard President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s famous announcement while listening to the radio on his family’s farm in Lincoln County.
MILITARY
Business Insider

The secret weapons Japan used at Pearl Harbor

In many ways, the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, was the perfect military operation. The attacking Japanese task force achieved almost complete tactical surprise, remarkably evaded detection during a 3,000+ mile sortie, successfully employed specially developed secret weapons against US forces and managed to escape with minor losses.
MILITARY
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Pearl Harbor attacks remembered eight decades later

(Pearl Harbor, HI) -- The 80th anniversary of the Japanese sneak attack on Pearl Harbor is being marked Tuesday. Every year on December 7th, Americans remember and pay tribute to the 23-hundred lives lost that day. Another eleven-hundred were wounded and five battleships, including the USS Arizona, were sunk or severely damaged. More than 180 aircraft were also destroyed.
FESTIVAL
theapopkavoice.com

On this day in history: Pearl Harbor attacked by Japanese forces

At 7:55 a.m. Hawaii time, a Japanese dive bomber bearing the red symbol of the Rising Sun of Japan on its wings appears out of the clouds above the island of Oahu. A swarm of 360 Japanese warplanes followed, descending on the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor in a ferocious assault. The surprise attack struck a critical blow against the U.S. Pacific fleet and drew the United States irrevocably into World War II.
MILITARY
tucsonpost.com

How the architect of the Pearl Harbor attack fought against Russia

Japanese Marshal Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto contributed to the most disastrous defeat in the history of the Imperial Russian Navy. However, in the end, fate would not give him the opportunity to go head to head with the Soviet one. On Sunday, December 7, 1941, citizens of the United States experienced...
MILITARY
Missouri Independent

80 years on, the attack on Pearl Harbor offers lessons for today | Opinion

“Pacific Ablaze” read Australian papers on December 8 1941, as the world learned about the monumental events that unfolded only hours before. Japan had simultaneously declared war against the United States and Great Britain, then immediately launched stunning attacks spanning 6,400 kilometers (and the international date line) from Singapore to Hong Kong, Malaya, Bangkok, Guam […] The post 80 years on, the attack on Pearl Harbor offers lessons for today | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
U.K.
Telegraph

How one secretly intercepted cable could have prevented Pearl Harbor

It was 07.48am on a Sunday morning when Guy C. Avery, an engineer for the US Navy, first heard the sound of a plane with a curiously foreign-sounding engine. He was asleep in a bunk bed at the time, inside his bungalow, which he shared with his naval comrades. It was a comfortably warm morning in Honolulu, Hawaii, with a gentle breeze. Out of a mostly cloudless sky roared 350 Japanese planes, each branded with the flag of the red sun. At first, Avery assumed he was hearing the US Air Force conducting a training exercise. But after clambering out of bed to look through his window, he spotted a “Zero” – American slang for a Japanese fighter jet – firing from a machine gun down at people below. “It’s war,” he shouted across his still half-asleep dormitory.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Morning Journal

Stories behind Pearl Harbor attack bring chills 80 years later

Standing in the USS Arizona Memorial, the white concrete “bridge” that straddles the sunken Navy battleship, I expected to feel ghosts of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor. I anticipated an energy echo from the past, a residual static that would make hairs stand up or goosebumps appear. But there was nothing paranormal during my visit to Honolulu one month before the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on the harbor.
MILITARY
myrtlebeachonline.com

A personal experience about why we should ‘Remember Pearl Harbor’

From the flight deck of the aircraft carrier, the sunken battleship Arizona was vivid beneath the surface water of Pearl Harbor, a stark image of the “Day of Infamy” ‑ December 7, 1941. More than 60 years have passed since USS Princeton shipmates lined the rail in silence as the...
MILITARY
miamivalleytoday.com

Remembering those lost at Pearl Harbor

As I select subject matter for my columns each week, I am always aware of the ways in which every topic is connected with so many others, including the history we currently are in the process of making. I’m thinking today about the bombing of Pearl Harbor by Japanese forces...
MILITARY
99.5 WKDQ

80 Years Later – Things You Didn’t Know About Pearl Harbor

One day, many years ago, this country suffered a surprise attack from a foreign force. About 3,000 lives were lost, and America was never the same. Some of you who are younger might think I'm talking about September 11, 2001. But, before there was 9/11, our parents and grandparents experienced...
MILITARY
westviewnews.org

Pearl Harbor Baby

Five years ago, on the 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor I told the story in WestView News of my fathers’ experiences as the first newspaper man at the scene of the Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor in 1941. He had received a call from a reporter at the Honolulu Advertiser where he was the City Editor shortly after 8 AM, the two men meeting in downtown Honolulu and driving the nine miles around the Pearl Harbor lagoon to the naval base on Ford Island. What they saw on the way to Pearl that Sunday morning, now 80 years ago, was published in a front page article in the December 8 issue of the Advertiser, the same day that President Roosevelt declared war on Japan. ‘The story of the century’ which the sneak attack on Pearl Harbor has been called, was not fully told in their article because military censorship policy prevented the details of the carnage behind the gates of the base to be published. The last sentence in the last paragraph of their story which described their trip has them entering the base, and then departing and driving back to town. In the intervening years, of course, the attack has been described in complete detail, most recently minute by minute, in a large format photo magazine History—Pearl Harbor—Minute by Minute—80 Years Later published by Meredith Corporation, 2021, which is on the stands now. The statistics have not changed: almost 3,000 military personnel and civilians were killed, l,l50 wounded, over 30 ships were damaged, destroyed or sunk, 159 aircraft damaged and 169 destroyed,
HONOLULU, HI
beaconseniornews.com

6 little-known stories about Pearl Harbor

Eighty years later, the December 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor remains significant as one of only a few times the United States has been attacked by a foreign adversary on its own soil. The tragedy of the attack came not only in the loss of over 2,400 lives, but also in how unprepared the U.S. was for it. Not that they can be much blamed; a surprise attack from a nation over 4,000 miles away was previously unthought of.
MILITARY

