Citadel Outlets offering Sensory-Friendly Santa Experience for kids with special needs

The bright lights and sounds of the holidays can be overwhelming for children with special needs.

That's why one of our most popular local shopping malls now has a unique event just for them.

The Citadel Outlets in Commerce is hosting a Sensory-Friendly Santa Experience

The shopping center is blocking out a few hours of time with quieted music and dimmed lights.

There is a reservation system which eliminates the need to stand in line -- before the kids spend one-on-one time with Old Saint Nick and snap a photo.

"We want to make sure that we do something for people who have special restrictions or special needs that don't allow them to necessarily come out when it's a bustling afternoon. So we want to get those people out here, too," said David Blagg, general manager of Citadel Outlets.

Reservations for the Sunday Dec. 12 event are full, but the mall confirmed to Eyewitness News that it will be accepting walk-ups.

