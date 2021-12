A federal civil rights trial for the four former Minneapolis police officers indicted in connection to George Floyd's killing is on track to begin in January. No official start date has been set, but on Nov. 18, U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson mailed out jury questionnaires ordering prospective jurors to report to the courthouse on Jan. 20 for what promises to be another grueling selection process. The trial for Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao and Thomas Lane will run from "mid-January to mid-February," Magnuson said, according to a copy of the summons packet obtained by the Star Tribune.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO