Internet

Social media behavior groups people into opposing networks

By Alison Bosman
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe way in which we access and respond to current news on social media may inadvertently isolate us and place us in social groups with like-minded people. According to a study led by researchers at Princeton University, this leads to polarization of user networks and may add to the politically divisive...

IN THIS ARTICLE
