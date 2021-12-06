ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DOJ Alleges Redrawn Texas Voting Districts Dilute Power of Latino, Black Voters

By Andrew Goudsward
Law.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Justice Department sued Texas on Monday over its redistricting plans, which the department said dilute the voting power of Blacks and Latinos. The suit alleges that although population growth...

www.law.com

editorials24.com

Biden DOJ sues Texas over redistricting, alleging discrimination

The Department of Justice sued Texas on Monday over its plan to redistrict the state’s electoral map, claiming the new map denies the voting rights of minority voters who are not accurately represented in the new districts. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland alleges that Texas’ redrawn map for its congressional...
TEXAS STATE
Law & Crime

Biden Admin Sues Texas Over Redistricting Maps that Aim to Cement White ‘Anglo’ Minority’s Political Power for a Decade at the Expense of Black, Asian, and Latino Voters

The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday sued Texas and its Secretary of State John Scott (R) over newly proposed redistricting maps because of the way Black, Asian and Latino votes are diluted in order to facilitate white, minority rule over the Lone Star State. Those delineated safeguards for white,...
ELECTIONS
MSNBC

DOJ is suing Texas only because the Voting Rights Act is broken

The Justice Department sued Texas on Monday, challenging its newly drawn electoral maps at both the state and congressional levels. At its core, the lawsuit claims that Texas’ new maps discriminate against the state’s “growing minority electorate.” And clearly, they do. The problem with the lawsuit is not its factual premise; it is the significant steps the Supreme Court has taken in the last eight years to make it easier for conservative states to get away with exactly such anti-democratic (and anti-Democratic) manipulation.
TEXAS STATE
State
Texas State
texassignal.com

DOJ files second lawsuit against Texas for violating Voting Rights Act

U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland announced Monday the Department of Justice was suing Texas for violating Section 2 Of The Voting Rights Act. Section 2 requires that all election-related practices and procedures, including the drawing of district lines, are not discriminative. “The complaint we filed today alleges that Texas...
TEXAS STATE
Person
Merrick Garland
#Doj#Voting Districts#Voting Rights#U S Justice Department#The Justice Department#Latinos
The Post and Courier

Letter: Absentee voting dilutes in-person voting

The Standard’s editorial on absentee balloting vs. in-person voting (Absentee ballots for all, Nov. 26) mentions political advantage as one issue but not voter suppression and vote fraud. In addition, it minimizes the significance of in-person voting. In-person voting is both a collective and personal commitment to democracy. On election day in-person voters observe other voters, conditions inside and outside of the polling place, control of ballots and behavior of election officials. The result is greater transparency and more confidence in the process. A single day of voting is necessary to avoid spreading the voting public too thin and to discourage mischief or the perception of mischief that could occur over longer voting periods.
ELECTIONS
Law.com

How Was 2021? Judicial Council of Georgia Gives End-of-Year Roundup

From federal grant funding to COVID and technology updates, final Judicial Council of Georgia General Session meeting of 2021 filled with committee updates. Council approved Judicial Workload Assessment Committee proposals to change home invasions in the first degree from a felony to a serious felony and petitions for removal from sex offender registry to civil filings.
POLITICS
