ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Thousands of tourists arrive to La Palma during Constitution day break

NWI.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTens of thousands of tourists continue to arrive to La Palma island...

www.nwitimes.com

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Don't go to Mexico: Cartel expert warns tourists to stay away as drug gangs' war escalates and country's National Guard is deployed to Cancún

An expert on international criminal organizations believes foreign tourists should reconsider their plans when it comes to scheduling their vacations to Mexico, citing crime and danger amid and the country's gang wars. The warning comes as the Cancún region has been engulfed by a rash of shootings between rival street-level...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Palma#Day Break#Tourist Attraction#Constitution Day
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
New York Post

Why passengers are paying to board flights last instead of first

Passengers are paying extra to board flights last, despite people often rushing to be the first onto the plane. A travel expert has revealed they could be VIP travelers. Gilbert Ott, who runs the God Save The Points blog, said celebrities and A-listers often prefer to board last. He asked...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Travel
107 JAMZ

Level 3 Alert: Americans Warned Reconsider Travel To Mexico

Mexico is one of my all-time favorite places to vacation at. It is a beautiful country with wonderful people, delicious food and amazing culture. Unfortunately, since Jul several cities and villages have fallen victim to an increase in violent crime, making vacationing a security risk for American travelers. Updated November 9 and listed still current as of November 18, 2021, the US Embassy and Mexican law enforcement have issued a Level 3 Travel Alert to Americans planning on vacationing or visiting Mexico.
TRAVEL
CNN

Climber can keep $84,000-worth of jewels he found on Mont Blanc

(CNN) — A climber who found a trove of precious stones on Mont Blanc has been given half of the 150,000-euro ($168,700) haul to keep after authorities couldn't find the original owner. The climber found the emeralds and sapphires on the mountain in France in 2013, and he has now...
LIFESTYLE
KGUN 9

You can take a trip around the entire U.S. by train for just $1,000

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. The travel bug is biting hard these days. Nearly two years...
TRAFFIC
wdrb.com

La Palma Volcano Erupting for More Than Two Months

You may have already heard about the La Palma volcano which started erupting on September 19, but did you know it's *STILL* erupting?! The most recent update from Instituto Geografico Nacional, published on December 3, mentions ongoing seismic activity (earthquakes) and an ash cloud. La Palma is the northwestern-most island...
TOURISM
The Independent

La Palma volcano: Close-up footage of a newly formed cone

Amazing footage shows close-up footage of a newly formed cone in La Palma’s volcano. Video images show the interior of the newly formed cone, with collapses due to its instability and the exit of the lava flow. The fresh river of lava threatened to engulf a parish church that has...
SCIENCE
dronedj.com

Drone reveals what 2,800 acres of lava is doing to La Palma

Most drone video of the furious volcano on Spain’s La Palma island focuses mainly on the eruption. While spectacular, the real story is the damage inflicted by the tons of lava that continue to bury the island’s communities and farmland. Take a look at the lava chaos a drone reveals.
SPAIN
Only In Rhode Island

The Little-Known Beach In Rhode Island You Can Only Reach By Hiking This 2 Mile Trail

Rhode Island is obviously more than well known for its beaches, we are after all, the Ocean State! That said, sometimes the more popular ones can get really crowded. When you’re trying to relax and enjoy the sound of crashing waves and a gorgeous view, you may want a less populated destination. If that is the case, then this short hike in Narragansett that leads to a secret beach might be just what you’re looking for.
NARRAGANSETT, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy