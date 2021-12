When a group of filmmakers visited the Arkansas Capitol last year to interview state Sen. Bart Hester, the Republican majority leader and primary sponsor of a bill requiring state contractors to pledge not to boycott Israel, they unexpectedly ran into Sen. Greg Leding, a Democrat. Leding, like nearly all of his colleagues in the state Senate, had voted in favor of the bill. Caught visibly off guard by the cameras, he tells the filmmakers that when some of his constituents criticized his vote, he “had completely forgotten about it, wasn’t even sure how I had voted. … We vote a couple thousand times during a session, and it was one of those [bills] that for whatever reason just wasn’t on my radar.”

