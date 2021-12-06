ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feed Sacramento Homeless collecting toys for holiday giveaway

By Anisca Miles, Sonseeahray Tonsall
 5 days ago

Christmas arrives in just 19 days, meaning Old Saint Nick has lots of time left to get ready for the holiday.

But, many organizations helping Santa bring the joy of the holiday to those in need are running low on time.

Bobbie Wooten, the force behind Feed Sacramento Homeless, joined Sonseeahray to discuss the organization’s plan to get toys to hundreds of kids in the area.

To donate or find out how to get on the Feed Sacramento Homeless gift list, call 916-470-7349.

