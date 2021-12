Returning to in-person classes, professors and students analyzed what went well and what did not during last year's online-only and hybrid system. After struggling with technological problems and a lack of participation during Zoom classes as well as reconfiguring their curriculum back to traditional in-person classes, professors said they were overall excited to have students in their classrooms once again. Students also reflected on the hardships of online class and what it has meant to them to participate in classes after a long break.

