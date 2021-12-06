Kofi Kingston Addresses Possibility Of The New Day Triple Threat Match

WWE NXT's Raquel Gonzalez is set to team up with Io Shirai, Kay Lee Ray, and Cora Jade at NXT WarGames, where they will do battle with Dakota Kai and Toxic Attraction's Mandy Rose, Jacy Jayne, and Gigi Dolin. It's a little bit of black & gold vs 2.0 energy, but some are also looking at what happens after WarGames, as there is also always the looming possibility of some stars leaving NXT to head to Raw or SmackDown. We had the chance to talk to Gonzalez on the most recent episode of ComicBook Nation, and asked if she has thought about the possibility of moving to either of those two brands.

WWE ・ 7 DAYS AGO