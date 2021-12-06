ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Kofi Kingston Addresses Possibility Of The New Day Triple Threat Match

By Dakota Cohen
wrestlinginc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKofi Kingston has been a member of the WWE roster since 2008 and has had much success as a singles and tag team wrestler. Kofi Kingston discussed the birth of his most recent child, and how he was able to witness the entire process for the first time, with Cerrito...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

It’s A New Day 1 Card, Yes It Is! Two Huge Title Matches Added To WWE Day 1

Time to set it up. We are rapidly closing out the year and that means it is time to get ready for the new one. WWE is not exactly wasting time with this one as they are setting up their Day 1 pay per view event on January 1. That is not a lot of time to get ready but now they are boosting things up in a big way, as they have tripled the amount of matches set for the show in one night.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Jake Hager Addresses Possible Grappling Match With Jon Jones

AEW’s Jake Hager recently chatted with Renee Paquette and UFC’s Anthony Smith on SiriusXM. During the podcast, he addressed Jon Jones’ recent comments about a grappling match between himself and Hager for the Fury Professional Grappling promotion. Hager responded by noting that he hadn’t signed anything just yet. “Well I...
UFC
ComicBook

Report: Why WWE Changed the WWE Day 1 WWE Championship Match Into a Triple Threat

This week's Monday Night Raw opened with Seth Rollins confirming that he'd be challenging Big E for the WWE Championship at the Day 1 pay-per-view inside Atlanta's State Farm Arena on New Year's Day. But by the end of the night, the match had been changed to a triple threat as Kevin Owens tricked Rollins into getting him added to the bout. The decision raised a few eyebrows as Owens' WWE contract is reportedly set to expire in late January and on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio Dave Meltzer shed some light on the booking decision.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
ewrestlingnews.com

Kofi Kingston Says He’d Like To See The New Day On The Same Brand, More

During a recent appearance on the “Cerrito Entertainment” podcast, WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston commented on Big E’s WWE title reign being emotional for him, wanting The New Day to all be on one brand, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE NXT's Raquel Gonzalez Addresses Possibility of Move to Raw or SmackDown

WWE NXT's Raquel Gonzalez is set to team up with Io Shirai, Kay Lee Ray, and Cora Jade at NXT WarGames, where they will do battle with Dakota Kai and Toxic Attraction's Mandy Rose, Jacy Jayne, and Gigi Dolin. It's a little bit of black & gold vs 2.0 energy, but some are also looking at what happens after WarGames, as there is also always the looming possibility of some stars leaving NXT to head to Raw or SmackDown. We had the chance to talk to Gonzalez on the most recent episode of ComicBook Nation, and asked if she has thought about the possibility of moving to either of those two brands.
WWE
411mania.com

RK-Bro Headed to This Week’s WWE Smackdown For Triple Threat Match

RK-Bro is heading to this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown for a triple threat match with The Usos and New Day. WWE has announced that the Raw Tag Team Champions are set to compete on Smackdown against the two other teams in a non-title triple threat bout. Also announced...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Kofi Kingston On Why Big E Is The WWE Champion People Need

Kofi Kingston has been a member of a faction known as ‘The New Day’ since 2014. During an interview with Cerrito Entertainment, Kofi was asked about what would have happened if he and fellow New Day member, Xavier Woods, went at it in the King of the Ring tournament had Kingston beaten Jinder Mahal in the first round.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kofi Kingston
wrestlinginc.com

WINC Podcast (12/10): WWE SmackDown Review, Jeff Hardy Released, Chris Jericho Update

Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein), Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykoderas), and Christy Olson (@CHRISTYreports) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:. – WWE SmackDown Review. – WWE releases Jeff Hardy. – Chris Jericho hospitalized. – Johnny Gargano now a free agent. To watch the Wrestling Inc. Podcast, subscribe...
WWE
PWMania

New WWE Day 1 PPV Match Announced

The Miz vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is now official for the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view. The feud between The A-Lister and The Rated R Superstar kicked off last week as both returned to the red brand for an in-ring confrontation. Miz invited Edge to MizTV on tonight’s RAW, and after another back & forth on the mic, Miz botched the name of the pay-per-view and challenged Edge to a match at “January 1.” Edge accepted the challenge and ended the segment by punching The Miz in the mouth.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

ROH Final Battle Card, Live Coverage Reminder

ROH Final Battle happens later tonight at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. Bell time is at 7 pm ET and the main card starts at 8 pm ET. Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage!. The show is on FITE, ROH HonorClub, and traditional...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Mercedes Martinez Addresses The Possibility Of Returning To WWE

Mercedes Martinez worked for WWE from early 2020 to the summer of 2021, when she was released in August. In an appearance on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Martinez ruled it unlikely she would ever return to WWE as a performer. It wouldn’t be a shock to Mercedes Martinez, however, if she returned to the promotion as a coach, trainer or agent, something that was discussed before she joined the company.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triple Threat#New Day#Combat#Cerrito Entertainment#Orion
wrestlinginc.com

MJF Reveals The Only AEW Talent He Would Add To The Pinnacle

Tonight on AEW Dynamite from UBS Arena in Long Island, NY we will see the third installment of the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale. The last two men standing in the ring during the match will advance to next week’s episode of Dynamite to battle for the Diamond Ring. MJF could make it three-for-three as he won the previous two installments in 2019 and 2020.
WWE
WTRF- 7News

Jeff Hardy released by WWE; Reports say

According to news outlets, wrestling superstar Jeff Hardy, has been released by WWE. No official word from WWE has been given at this time. Reports indicate that Hardy was sent home from the road after he was allegedly ‘sluggish’ during a match. At the Texas event reports say Hardy was teaming with Drew McIntyre and […]
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

ROH Star Addresses The Uncertain Future Of The Company

Ring of Honor has made it clear that they are taking time off for the following months after their Final Battle Pay-Per-View. There has much-been talk about the future of Ring of Honor and Shane Taylor took part in an interview with Wrestling Epicenter, where he spoke on what it feels like knowing that ROH will be taking a hiatus.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Kyle O’Reilly Issues Statement Amid WWE NXT Farewell Rumors

Kyle O’Reilly took to Twitter today to send a message to fans following what appeared to be an emotional farewell after last night’s post-WarGames edition of WWE NXT 2.0. As we’ve noted, the post-show segment at the WWE Performance Center last night saw NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, WWE Hall of Famer and Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels, Candice LeRae and others host what looked to be a farewell for O’Reilly and Johnny Gargano, amid rumors on their upcoming NXT departures. You can click here for photos and videos from the post-show segment. NXT saw O’Reilly lose the Steel Cage opener to Von Wagner, while Gargano was destroyed by Grayson Waller as he addressed his status. Their futures are up in the air as O’Reilly’s contract reportedly expires some time this week, and Gargano’s expires this Friday.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Adam Cole Warns MJF Over Recent Britt Baker Comment On AEW TV

Adam Cole recently spoke to the Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker podcast. During the conversation, the AEW star discussed the recent promo between CM Punk and MJF. During which, the two men mentioned Britt Baker several times. “Well funny enough, I actually didn’t hear it until afterward. I was doing...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Raquel Gonzalez Describes What WWE NXT Is Like Without Triple H

Former NXT Women’s Champion, Raquel Gonzalez spoke with The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently. She spoke about the influence of Triple H and what he is like to have around WWE NXT until recently. “He is the most amazing influence and person to have here,” she said. “Especially on Tuesdays and...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Kurt Angle Says He Knew WWE Would “Stick It To Him”

WWE Hall Of Famer, Kurt Angle recently spoke with The Paradox Of Sports about his final run with WWE. He admitted that if it was up to him, things would have been done the other way around. “I was really surprised with the way they brought me back. They brought...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy