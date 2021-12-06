Why everyone loves to hate Kenny G, according to the jazz musician himself

A few hours before the local première of the new documentary “Listening to Kenny G,” its subject, Kenny G, the best-selling instrumentalist in American history, strolled around the shopping mall at Hudson Yards, the biggest mixed-use private real-estate development in American history, poised to delight passersby. He carried an instrument case and wore a snappy blue suit; as ever, his lush profusion of springy curls were neatly parted on the side. (“I know for a fact that if I cut my hair my career will go right down the toilet,” he says, in the film.) Near a garland-strewn escalator landing by a Uniqlo, he laid his case down, popped it open, and extracted a soprano saxophone—the same one, the documentary explains, that he’s played since high school, in the seventies. He did some confident improv, then segued into a smooth-jazzy “Deck the Halls.” Heads began to turn.
