Why everyone loves to hate Kenny G, according to the jazz musician himself

By David Folkenflik
 2 days ago

Kenny Gorelick, better known as Kenny G, is a musical hero for legions of fans around the world. Yet, to an equally fervent degree, the smooth jazz icon is also the subject of memes, mockery and more than his share of scathing reviews. A new HBO documentary, Listening to...

Black Hills Pioneer

‘Music Box: Listening to Kenny G’: 3 Things the HBO Documentary Reveals

“Kenny G is the bestselling instrumentalist of all-time. He’s probably the most famous living jazz musician. And I made this film to find out why that makes certain people really angry,” says director Penny Lane at the start of Music Box: Listening to Kenny G, a fascinating probe into the minds of music critics and scholars and the famed saxophonist himself. Here are a few high notes:
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Listening To Kenny G’ Trailer: HBO Puts The Spotlight On The Popular, But Also Hated Jazz Musician

Love it or hate it, chances are you’ve run across the music of Kenny G. The musician is out to set the record straight on what everyone thinks they know about the man as well as the songs that define his legacy. HBO’s documentary, “Listening to Kenny G,” dives into the artist’s meteoric rise and subsequent place in jazz. It also tackles criticism that went well past the norm, often venturing into sarcastic digs towards every aspect of his career.
ENTERTAINMENT
Republic

Kenny G’s smooth jazz set at Brown County Music Center

With global sales totaling more than 75 million, Grammy and American Music Award winner Kenny G is the biggest-selling instrumental musician of all time — and he’s bringing his smooth jazz to the Brown County Music Center in Nashville on Dec. 5. To add to his accolades, Kenny G has...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
The Ringer

Kenny G in Deep Concentration

Editor’s note: On Thursday, Ringer Films will debut the latest documentary in its Music Box documentary series on HBO: Listening to Kenny G, which gives a closer look at the life and legacy of the famed saxophonist. Sherwood Country Club is about 45 miles north and west of downtown Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Kenny G Says He's Not Bothered By Critics In New Documentary

Kenny G says he's not sweating the heavy criticism in a new documentary about his music career ... because he knows some real jazz legends are in his corner. The famous saxophonist joined us Wednesday on "TMZ Live" and we asked him about his reaction to the new HBO doc, "Listening To Kenny G," which is not always flattering.
MOVIES
Collider

'Listening to Kenny G' Trailer Focuses on the Divisive Jazz Artist

HBO has unveiled the trailer for Listening to Kenny G, the latest documentary in their Music Box series which looks back on the career of jazz's black sheep: Kenny G. Despite a long and fruitful run, the world, and particularly the jazz community, still grapples with how to handle the easy-going, smooth saxophone player. This film, which debuts on HBO Max on December 2, dives deep with various guests and Kenny G himself to see everything that went into one of music's most alluring and most hated figures.
ENTERTAINMENT
Beaumont Enterprise

New Kenny G doc explores his massive success and criticism

NEW YORK (AP) — Kenny Gorelick, known to millions as Kenny G, has been one of the most beloved — and hated — figures in music throughout the last three decades. But the music superstar, synonymous for his long, curly brown hair as much as for his soprano saxophone, has ignored his critics and remained largely unbothered, well before the term was a popular social media hashtag.
MUSIC
Times-Herald

Kenny G’s rise to superstardom explored in ‘Listening to Kenny G’

“Listening to Kenny G” is a new HBO documentary that explores the music superstar’s rise to fame. The film, directed by Penny Lane, examines his worldwide appeal—and the critics who can’t stand him. (Dec. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...
CELEBRITIES
First Showing

Full Trailer for Penny Lane's Outstanding 'Listening to Kenny G' Doc

"The fact that what appeals to me, also appeals to other people - that's the beautiful thing [about music]." HBO has unveiled an official trailer for the music documentary Listening to Kenny G, another one of the films featured in the Music Box selection from producer Bill Simmons. This first premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival, and also played at the DOC NYC Film Festival this fall. Love him or love to hate him, Kenny G is one of the most well-known musicians on the planet. The film is light-hearted examination of the most popular instrumentalist of all time, Kenny G, and why he is polarizing to so many. I saw this at TIFF and LOVED it, one of the best docs I've seen all year. An astute and thoughtful examination of why people love and hate Kenny G, why his music sounds the way it does, and why he's actually way smarter than most people realize. It's not only about the life of Kenneth Bruce Gorelick, aka "Kenny G", but also about how the jazz world sees him and where his place in the music world really is. You have to watch this! It rocks! Enjoy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MinnPost

MinnPost Picks: On quiet movie dialogue, the genius of Kenny G and why robocalls are never going away

Here’s Why Movie Dialogue Has Gotten More Difficult To Understand (And Three Ways To Fix It), Slashfilm. I used to tease my significant other about watching TV shows with closed captioning on. But in many instances, streaming services have made it a necessity to understand the dialogue between explosions, music and muffled whispering, especially in action movies. Ben Pearson interviewed sound designers and mixers to reveal multiple problems, including a lack of respect for the sound techs on sets, theater chains messing with the mix, and how some TVs turn a surround sound mix into a stereo mix. Yes, director Christopher Nolan and actor Tom Hardy are discussed as well.
TV SHOWS
sandiegocountynews.com

Kenny G releases ‘New Standards’

Los Angeles, CA–World-renowned and Grammy-Award winning saxophonist Kenny G, today released his first new album in six-years titled New Standards through Concord Records (with 2-LP set for release on February 11, 2022). Already topping multiple Amazon charts, the 11-song collection of original compositions takes inspiration from the Jazz Ballads of...
MUSIC
filmmakermagazine.com

“I Would Find Myself Wondering Why My Face Hurt So Much at the End of a Shoot Day, and It Was Because I’d Been Smiling the Whole Time”: Penny Lane on Listening to Kenny G

As with all of Penny Lane’s films, Listening to Kenny G, the idiosyncratic auteur’s TIFF-premiering, DOC NYC-opening, exploration of the beloved/reviled “smooth jazz” saxophonist and his globally ubiquitous sound (to this day “Going Home” signals closing time throughout China) turns a straightforward subject into an unexpected philosophical inquiry. In this case, Lane begins her journey down the G-hole with a simple question: Why does the bestselling instrumentalist of all time, our most famous living jazz musician, “make certain people really angry”?
MOVIES
abc17news.com

New this week: ‘Power of the Dog,’ ‘Annie’ live and Kenny G

This week’s new entertainment releases include a new album from saxophone legend Kenny G, a documentary about the 12 young soccer players and their coach trapped in a flooded Thailand cave, and Jane Campion makes a triumphant return to filmmaking in “The Power of the Dog.” On the small screen, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” may have wrapped its two-season NBC run, but there’s another chapter for the musical dramady starring Jane Levy: In Wednesday’s “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas,” the title character is determined that her family get the memorable Christmas that her now-ill father always provided. And the sun will come out Thursday for NBC’s live production of the hit Broadway musical “Annie.”
ENTERTAINMENT
The New Yorker

Kenny G Stops Traffic on the Escalator

A few hours before the local première of the new documentary “Listening to Kenny G,” its subject, Kenny G, the best-selling instrumentalist in American history, strolled around the shopping mall at Hudson Yards, the biggest mixed-use private real-estate development in American history, poised to delight passersby. He carried an instrument case and wore a snappy blue suit; as ever, his lush profusion of springy curls were neatly parted on the side. (“I know for a fact that if I cut my hair my career will go right down the toilet,” he says, in the film.) Near a garland-strewn escalator landing by a Uniqlo, he laid his case down, popped it open, and extracted a soprano saxophone—the same one, the documentary explains, that he’s played since high school, in the seventies. He did some confident improv, then segued into a smooth-jazzy “Deck the Halls.” Heads began to turn.
BROOKLYN, NY
Register Citizen

500 Greatest Albums Podcast: Hear How Alice Coltrane Turned Tragedy Into Musical Triumph

Alice Coltrane spent the mid-Sixties in personal and musical bliss, starting a family with John Coltrane and touring the world as the pianist in his band. But everything changed for her in the summer of 1967, when John died suddenly of liver cancer. Newly widowed at the age of 29, with four children to care for, she plunged into a lengthy period of despair. Sensing her pain, an old friend introduced her to his guru, Swami Satchidananda, who had soothed hundreds of thousands of rock fans with his opening address at Woodstock. With a new clarity — and a harp that John had commissioned for her before his death — she entered the basement studio of her Long Island home and recorded a tribute to Satchidananda.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Giving Thanks & Sharing the Jazz Love

As always, we're celebrating Thanksgiving by recognizing two very important groups of people: our fund drive supporters who helped make much of the 2021 website improvements possible and our staff who contributed articles and reviews to All About Jazz. Both contributions are immeasurable and we thank you all for your generosity, passion and friendship. The good people who support this website are as cool and as essential as the music itself. With deep appreciation, thanks again!
FESTIVAL
defpen

HBO Shares The First Trailer For ‘Listening To Kenny G’

HBO’s Music Box documentary series is off to a fast start. Thus far, Bill Simmons and company have already debuted films exploring the legacy of Alanis Morrissette and the failure of Woodstock 99. More recently, HBO premiered DMX: Don’t Try To Understand. Moving forward, the premium cable powerhouse has its eyes set on the release of a project that takes a deeper look at the life and career of talented saxophonist Kenny G.
TV & VIDEOS

