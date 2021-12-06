ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Whitmer Signs Directive To Save Drivers Time and Money, Create Clean Energy Jobs

By 9and10news Site Staff
On Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive directive to state departments and agencies to work with the legislature and get Michigan ready to build up electric vehicle charging infrastructure, along with creating clean energy jobs.

This comes as Michigan prepares to receive billions of dollars in federal funds over the next five years for electric vehicles from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, or the Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan.

Officials say the state will work to save Michigan drivers time and money, continue to lead the future of mobility and electrification, and boost the economy by investing in jobs and products to support Michigan’s automotive industry.

“Right now, we have an historic opportunity to put Michiganders first and use the billions in funding we are expected to receive under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to save drivers time and money while creating good-paying clean energy jobs for Michiganders,” stated Governor Whitmer. “With this executive directive, we are getting ready to deliver critical resources to communities across Michigan empowering them to build up electric vehicle charging infrastructure and help the state continue leading the future of mobility and electrification.”

Governor Whitmer continued, “This directive, along with ongoing tax credit incentives for consumers, will help boost Michigan’s economy as Michiganders continue purchasing electric vehicles and supporting the electrification of Ford, Stellantis, and GM. The new bipartisan infrastructure bill will build on work we have already done in this space and help us usher in a new era of prosperity for our state. I look forward to working with the legislature to invest these dollars and get the job done.”

Officials say the executive directive directs state departments to take specific actions to help the state build the future of mobility and electrification, including:

  • Putting Michigan workers and businesses first, prioritizing in-state businesses and workers as the state continues building up electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
  • Helping local communities build more efficiently, using the “dig once” principle to complete work on electric vehicle chargers, pipes, high-speed internet, roads, and other utilities simultaneously wherever possible.
  • Working with the legislature to leverage the federal dollars we have to position Michigan as the national leader in electric vehicles and save drivers time and money on their commutes.
  • Prioritizing the growth of Michigan’s advance mobility workforce through education, training, and talent acquisition programs.
  • Optimizing the placement of electric vehicle charging stations across the state to facilitate long-distance travel and daily commuting in rural, urban, and suburban areas.
  • Working with utilities and other stakeholders to consider electric vehicle charging needs in all new distribution system upgrades and utility distribution plans.
  • Expanding on current initiatives to assist fleets in transitioning to clean fuels.

“This executive directive aligns with the strategies and investments of Michigan’s automotive industry partners, from established automakers and suppliers to emerging startups. And because of this alignment, it will create new opportunities for Michigan’s public and private sectors to collaborate. Working together is the only way to effectively build the charging infrastructure necessary to achieve electric vehicle adoption at scale,” said Trevor Pawl, Chief Mobility Officer for the State of Michigan. “Federal resources from this act will also be used to maintain Michigan’s role as the nucleus for high-tech electric vehicle production in America by preparing our state’s workforce for the high-wage clean energy jobs of the future.”

To read the full executive directive, click here.

