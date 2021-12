This letter is a direct response to the event “Why The Pro-Life Movement is Center Stage in the Culture War” taking place on December 1, 2021 at St. Francis Xavier College Church. The speaker of the event, Matt Walsh, has publicly expressed that he will change the title of his talk to “What Is A Woman? How The Trans Agenda Erases Women And Denies Reality.” He is known for making degrading statements about LGBTQ+ identities, including pathologizing non-cisgendered individuals on multiple occasions. He has also made denigrative remarks that negatively stereotype other marginalized groups, such as on the basis of race. This rhetoric is dangerous, yet part of a pervasive cultural script that condones bigotry to be upheld by the smokescreen of ‘free speech’.

SOCIETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO