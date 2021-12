TAMPA BAY (CBS) – Could Antonio Brown’s time in Tampa be over after he was suspended three games for giving the team a fake COVID vaccination card? According to a new report, it seems to be at least a possibility. The NFL announced this week that Brown, who was briefly a member of the Patriots during Tom Brady’s final season in New England, would be suspended along with Bucs safety Mike Edwards and free agent John Franklin III. Head coach Bruce Arians expressed his displeasure with the players’ actions. He said he would not address the players’ status on the team until...

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO