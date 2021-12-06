ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

MP raises concern over Bulgarian nationals’ UK benefit suspensions

By Amelia Gentleman
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tIVT3_0dFYEwqx00
Jobcentre door Photograph: Yui Mok/PA

Dozens of Bulgarian nationals have been tipped into poverty after unexplained benefit suspensions following the creation of a “risk review” unit in the Department for Work and Pensions, an MP has said.

Kate Osamor, the Labour MP for Edmonton, said her constituency office had been inundated in recent weeks with requests for help from Bulgarian nationals whose universal credit had been suspended for protracted periods with no explanation.

Concern about the treatment of many Bulgarian and some Polish universal credit claimants has also been raised by a charity supporting EU nationals and an estate agency renting to Bulgarian tenants in London.

Osamor has written to Thérèse Coffey, the work and pensions secretary, to express her “grave concern that Bulgarian nationals are being unfairly targeted for benefit fraud investigation based on their nationality”.

Most of those affected were single mothers working part-time in low-paid jobs, who relied on universal credit to supplement rent payments, she said. Many of them had been forced to use food banks, and some had been made homeless as a result of their rent arrears. Claimants were often notified by text message that their benefits had been stopped, and were not given information about how to appeal.

Osamor said her office had raised concerns from about 16 constituents through a DWP helpline for MPs, and had been disappointed with the response. “In each case the claimant has no money for food and cannot pay their rent. Many are facing eviction,” she wrote. “In the few cases I have received a response from the DWP, the response has simply stated a ‘risk review’ is being carried out with no indication of when the nebulous ‘review’ will be concluded.”

Acknowledging that the DWP was within its rights to investigate fraud, Osamor said: “What I do not consider fair, however, is the idea that an individual should be placed under suspicion because of their nationality. I am also greatly concerned about the efficiency of a system that enables a claim to be suspended for months on end with little to no explanation.”

Her concerns were echoed by an estate agent who said her north London company was dealing with 40 tenants struggling to pay the rent because their universal credit had unexpectedly been suspended, 38 of whom were Bulgarian and two Polish. The lettings agency rents to tenants of all nationalities and, overall, Bulgarian tenants are in a minority.

One tenant, a single mother, was evicted last week because she was unable to pay her rent after months of universal credit suspension. The estate agent said she was puzzled by the suggestion that the suspensions might be related to fraud allegations because the letting agency did robust checks on all tenants before signing rental contracts, to verify identities and work status.

“All these tenants are at least in part-time work,” she said, asking for the name of the letting agency not to be used. “It is absolutely fine for the DWP to do fraud checks, but they need to do that within a reasonable timescale. Most of these people have been without benefits for months with no information about why. They don’t know what has triggered it.”

Olivia Vicol, director of the Work Rights Centre, a London-based charity supporting EU nationals in precarious employment, said her organisation was advising eight people originally from Bulgaria who were struggling to get their benefits reinstated after payments were stopped abruptly and without explanation. Attempts to get clarity about what had prompted the suspensions had not been successful, she said.

“This opaqueness makes it impossible for the claimants to challenge decisions,” she said. “People need to know why their payments are being suspended, and be given the opportunity to challenge that. By jumping to suspending payments, the DWP is effectively throwing them into destitution.”

A DWP spokesperson said: “We have a duty to the taxpayer to investigate a benefit claim where we suspect fraud, including potentially organised crime. The risk review team was set up to investigate risks of criminal activity, and it’s not linked to nationality. If someone provided us with details to show their claim is genuine, we would urgently put any payment due into place.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thérèse Coffey
The Independent

Police federation raises concerns over Naloxone pilot scheme

Concern has been expressed about a pilot programme which sees police officers being issued with a drug to counter the effects of overdoses. Some patrol officers in Belfast city centre are carrying Naloxone as part of an initiative by police forces across the UK. Drugs deaths in Northern Ireland doubled...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
infosecurity-magazine.com

Dramatic Fall in .UK Domain Suspensions

There was a dramatic fall in the number of .uk domain names suspended for criminal activity in the year up to October 31 2021, new figures from Nominet have shown. Nominet, the organization responsible for the management and security of the .uk internet infrastructure, revealed that 3434 .uk domain names were suspended over this period. This was a massive reduction compared to the previous 12 months, when 22,158 .uk domain names were suspended.
U.K.
The Independent

Omicron could be dominant strain in UK by mid-December, experts warn

Daily Covid-19 cases have reached their highest level in almost a year as experts warned the Omicron variant could become the dominant strain in the UK by mid-December.Analysis of Omicron by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) also found two doses of the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines provided “much lower” levels of protection against Omicron when compared with the Delta variant.But the UKHSA said preliminary data showed vaccine effectiveness “considerably increased” in the early period after a booster dose, providing around 70% to 75% protection against symptomatic infection.The news came as UK leaders held a Cobra meeting on Friday afternoon...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Suspensions#Bulgarian#Uk#Mp#Labour#Polish#Eu#Dwp#Bec
The Independent

Ministers plan sweeping changes to local government as part of levelling up agenda, leaked paper reveals

The government plans to radically alter local government in England, replacing it with a single-tier mayoral-style system, according to a draft of the government’s levelling up white paper seen by The Independent.The document – marked “Official Sensitive” – states the government is setting out a “new devolution framework for England” based on a model of a directly elected leader “over a well-defined economic geography”. The ambition is to strip back layers of local government and replace them with a single-tier system, as in Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland, but the government is already braced for a backlash to the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon asks Prime Minister to drop vaccine intellectual property rights

Nicola Sturgeon has urged the Prime Minister to support temporarily waive intellectual property rights for coronavirus jabs in a move she said would boost the number given out in poorer countries.The First Minister’s letter to Boris Johnson said the move would better support developing countries in their battle against Covid-19, and would mean the UK joining more than 100 other countries in supporting the temporary rights suspension.“The waiver would facilitate critical access to patents, technology and know-how to enable the expansion of vaccine manufacturing and distribution in developing countries. Vaccines have not been allocated evenly – at December 2021, only...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

UK denies Friday deadline in post-Brexit fishing row

The UK government on Thursday said it was not working to a Friday deadline given to it last month by the European Union to resolve a row with France over post-Brexit fishing rights. "We've never set a deadline. I recognise they (the EU) themselves have set one but it's not one we're working to," Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman told reporters. Environment Secretary George Eustice was expected to hold talks with EU environment commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius on Friday, Downing Street said. At a previous meeting between the pair on November 24, Sinkevicius gave Britain a December 10 deadline to resolve the issue of licences sought by French fishermen, who complain that post-Brexit requirements are too onerous.
U.K.
The Independent

France vows to fight for every UK fishing licence as European deadline looms

France says it is waiting for Britain to approve nearly 100 licences for its fishermen to operate in UK territorial waters and off Jersey, with last-gasp negotiations ongoing ahead of a European deadline, Fishing rights plagued Brexit talks for years and continue to poison relations between Britain and France, not because of their economic importance but because of their political resonance for both sides.Britain and the EU agreed to set up a licensing system to grant fishing vessels access to each other’s waters but France says it has not been given the full number it is due, while Britain says...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Independent

Covid-19 boosters for millions more as Omicron cases increase

Covid-19 booster jabs will be available to millions more people in England this week as cases of the Omicron variant continue to rise.The national booking system will open to everyone aged 30 to 39 from Monday so they can make appointments to get a booster three months on from their second Covid-19 jab.The move comes amid concerns the UK is facing a major wave of infections in January.New modelling suggests that under one scenario almost twice the number of coronavirus patients could be admitted to hospital compared with last year due to the impact of Omicron.This is our national mission...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Omicron accounts for 30% of Covid cases in London

Omicron accounts for three in 10 of reported Covid-19 cases in London, amid warnings the new variant is more likely to lead to potential hospital admission among the fully vaccinated.Michael Gove, the housing minister, spoke of a “deeply concerning situation” following a Cobra meeting on Friday after an analysis by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) revealed the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines provided “much lower” levels of protection against omicron when compared with the delta variant.However, the analysis, which looked at 581 people with omicron, suggests a booster dose can “significantly reduce” the risk of symptomatic infection. In the early...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

77K+
Followers
38K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy