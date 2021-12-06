ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bears assessing QB Justin Fields’ ability to face Green Bay

By GENE CHAMBERLAIN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LCicP_0dFYEpfs00
1 of 6

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears showed Sunday they struggle trying to beat good teams with veteran Andy Dalton at quarterback.

The attention turns now to getting rookie quarterback Justin Fields available and healthy enough to face the Green Bay Packers for a second time despite broken ribs. The development of their first-round draft pick remains a key goal in a 4-8 season.

“That’s going to be an ongoing discussion for us all week long, literally,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said on Monday. “So starting today as we start to game plan and then as it goes the rest of this week, and I’m sure as each day passes, we’ll have more and more of an idea of where he’s at.”

Despite the injured ribs, Fields threw in practice last week and practiced on a limited basis every day. Dalton then started and threw four interceptions in Sunday’s 33-22 loss to Arizona, three on tipped balls.

“I’ve said it all along: This is more of a pain thing for him right now medically,” Nagy said of Fields. “We’re never going to put him at risk medically. Never. So you can mark that down.

“If he is able to go and he is able to play and be the starter, it’s going to be because medically he’s cleared. And then I think more than anything it’s pain. You know? It’s going to be a pain tolerance deal. We’ve just got to work through all that.”

Fields has missed the past two games after suffering the injury and leaving in the early second half of a 16-13 Nov. 21 loss to Baltimore. Nagy said there is no chance the team would put Fields on injured reserve because they feel he’ll be ready again at some point, and the playing time is critical in his development.

“Even going back to the San Fran game (Oct. 31), I really felt like the game, No. 1, was slowing down to him,” Nagy said.

There are goals in mind for Fields in terms of reading defenses and proving he can run specific types of plays, but coaches also need to learn more about Fields’ strengths. Nagy feels eight starts haven’t been enough to reveal what Fields can do best within their offense.

“I really felt like his confidence was starting to get good out there at practice, on the field, in himself,” Nagy said. “So then the other part of this, too, is us creating, and knowing what his strengths are helped us out as well. So we were kind of trying to find that balance. ”

WHAT’S WORKING

The offensive line. The blockers allowed 30 sacks in the first eight games and only 10 in the past four, and helped the offense outgain each of its past four opponents after being outgained by each of the previous four. It’s part of the reason Nagy said there is no rush to get second-round draft pick tackle Teven Jenkins in the starting lineup after he was promoted last week to the 53-man roster.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Pass receiving. Tipped passes for interceptions were only part of the problem Sunday. The Bears had other passes dropped, including one by practice squad player Rodney Adams in his first game after being flexed to the 53-man roster.

Rain, wind and cold at Soldier Field was part of the problem, but the biggest issue they have is health, as top receiver Allen Robinson hasn’t been in the lineup since Nov. 8 with a hamstring injury. No. 3 receiver Marquise Goodwin missed Sunday’s game with foot and ribs injuries.

STOCK UP

David Montgomery. Montgomery had been somewhat hard on himself assessing his play since returning from a knee injury on Nov. 8. He had averaged 3.8 yards a carry with six total receptions in three games prior to Sunday’s loss.

Against the Cardinals, Montgomery carried 21 times for 90 yards and a touchdown, and caught a season-high eight passes for 51 yards.

“I’ll be way more happy if I had 12 yards averaging 0.1 yards per carry if we got the win,” Montgomery said. “I could care less about individual stats because the feeling that you get when you win is completely different than having good stats when you lose.”

STOCK DOWN

Dalton. Going into Sunday, the backup had just two interceptions in his first five appearances this year, and now has six. Dalton entered Sunday’s game with an 89.4 passer rating and now it’s 79.9.

INJURIES

Dalton’s left (non-throwing) hand was reported after Sunday’s loss as injured while making a first-half tackle attempt following one of his four interceptions. However, he was able to finish the game without a problem. Nagy had nothing more to add Monday on this injury.

KEY NUMBER

1 — number of interceptions made by Bears cornerbacks this year. Jaylon Johnson made it, and it came in Week 2.

The Bears are at Green Bay on Sunday night, trying to break a five-game losing streak against their NFC North rivals.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears quarterback Justin Fields to practice Wednesday

Bears quarterback Justin Fields will practice Wednesday, coach Matt Nagy said. And while he will be the Bears’ starter whenever he’s deemed healthy, that moment hasn’t happened yet: veteran Andy Dalton will get the snaps with the starters during Wednesday’s practice, Bears coach Matt Nagy said. “He’s done a great...
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears need to be smart with Justin Fields’ injury

Coach Matt Nagy had no update Monday on rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ status for the game Sunday against the Cardinals. Fields is recovering from broken ribs he suffered against the Ravens on Nov. 21. Andy Dalton started against the Lions on Thanksgiving, which gives Fields two weeks to recover. But...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Yardbarker

Bears: Justin Fields’ Status for Sunday an ‘Ongoing Discussion’

After suffering a rib injury in the Chicago Bears’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens, rookie quarterback Justin Fields has missed two consecutive games. In his absence, veteran Andy Dalton has started in his place. However, with their matchup against the Green Bay Packers approaching, the Bears are having ongoing discussions about Justin Fields’ availability.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
Daily Herald

Fields' status undetermined heading into Green Bay game

The Bears will continue to monitor quarterback Justin Fields' rib injury this week, as the team prepares to face the Green Bay Packers Sunday night at Lambeau Field. Coach Matt Nagy wouldn't commit to starting or sitting Fields. The rookie returned to practice last week in a limited capacity, but didn't play Sunday in a 33-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
NFL
milwaukeesun.com

Bears rookie QB Justin Fields still hurting, will start at Packers

Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields received medical clearance and will start Sunday night when Chicago visits the Green Bay Packers. Head coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday that the Bears have no physical limitations on Fields. Fields has been sidelined with rib fractures sustained in the Bears' 16-13 loss to the...
NFL
Boston Herald

Column: Chicago Bears’ QB situation entering 2022 will look similar to 2018. With 5 games left, Justin Fields has an opportunity to provide optimism for the future.

Justin Fields’ return from three cracked ribs comes as the Chicago Bears organization seeks not just glimpses of hope for the future but consistent signs the rookie quarterback is the player to rebuild around. Provided Fields remains healthy for the next five weeks, he is in position to start...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Ap#The Green Bay Packers
The Spun

Bears Wideout Shares Encouraging Justin Fields News

Over the weekend, the Chicago Bears fell to the Arizona Cardinals as starting quarterback Andy Dalton struggled. The veteran quarterback threw four interceptions during Chicago’s 33-22 loss to Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. Dalton filled in for the ailing rookie quarterback Justin Fields. The No. 11 pick suffered an injury...
NFL
arcamax.com

Brad Biggs: Justin Fields is set to return against the Green Bay Packers -- and the rookie quarterback is in search of a little respect for the Chicago Bears

Justin Fields has the same vibe that most Chicago Bears fans have come to experience. They’re not getting any respect. The only thing the rookie quarterback and the Bears (4-8) can do to change the narrative is to win some of their five remaining games, beginning Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers (9-3) at Lambeau Field.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears QB rewind: Justin Fields can’t return soon enough — especially after Andy Dalton’s 4 INTs — as meaning in this wayward season gets harder to find

Justin Fields can’t return soon enough. As the Chicago Bears look to squeeze as much meaning as possible out of what’s left of their wayward season, the rookie quarterback’s continued development is at the top of the priority list. Fields missed his second consecutive game Sunday with injured ribs and was left to watch veteran Andy Dalton throw four interceptions in a 33-22 loss to the Arizona ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL QB Has 1 Team In Mind For Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks entered the 2021 season fresh off of surprise trade rumors involving star quarterback Russell Wilson. While nothing happened, Wilson’s agent released a list of teams the quarterback would accept a trade to. Now, 12 weeks into the 2021 season, the Seahawks sit at just 3-8 on the year.
NFL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Michael Strahan’s Big Announcement

On Tuesday’s edition of Good Morning America, Michael Strahan announced that he’s going to space in December. The Hall of Famer will be flying on Blue Origin’s spacecraft, the New Shepard. “Blue Origin – they approached me and they asked if I wanted to be a crew member and without...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

679K+
Followers
360K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy