The Jacksonville Jaguars have been in a slump in recent weeks, losing three straight games after beating the Buffalo Bills in Week 9. It would be one thing if they were all close losses but they’ve struggled on both sides of the ball. To make matters worse, this will be a tough week to put an end to the losing skid, as they wil face off against the Los Angeles Rams, who are favored to win Sunday by 14 points.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO