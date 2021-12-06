ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Demand for Oil, Gas to Remain Robust for Years, Energy Leaders Say

stockxpo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe leaders of the world’s largest oil companies said Monday that demand for the products they make will...

stockxpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
jwnenergy.com

Oil, gas investments must rise to $523 billion a year, says IEF

The Riyadh-based International Energy Forum has called on companies to raise investment in oil and natural-gas production to $523 billion a year by the end of this decade to prevent a surge in energy prices and economic unrest. The think tank’s comments echo those of Saudi Aramco, whose chief executive...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
industryglobalnews24.com

Global CEOs of Oil and Gas Giants Stress their Need Despite Push for Clean Energy

On Monday, a global energy conference was held in Houston where energy companies affirmed the need for increased oil in the coming years. Chief Executives from Saudi Aramco, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Chevron Corporation, and Halliburton Corporation came together at the World Petroleum Conference for four days to discuss the promotion of the need of delivering oil and gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

World Leaders Have To Face The Truth About Oil Demand

Across the world, politicians are grappling with the reality of expensive energy. Price shocks, scarcity and energy poverty are on the cards after two consecutive years of underinvestment in the oil and gas industry. World leaders might have to acknowledge that oil and gas demand are here to stay for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Companies#Energy Companies#Energy Sources#Climate Change#Exxon Mobil Corp#Chevron Corp#Saudi Arabian Oil Co
OilPrice.com

The Best Energy Transition Strategy For Oil Majors Remains A Mystery

The world has become increasingly obsessed with a global energy transition following the oil price crash of 2020, but it remains unclear what the best strategy for oil majors is in this environment. European oil majors have embraced the transition far more aggressively than U.S. oil majors, but that hasn’t...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
101 WIXX

BP buys EV charging provider AMPLY in green energy push

(Reuters) – Oil and gas major BP Plc said on Tuesday it had bought U.S. electric vehicle charging provider AMPLY Power for an undisclosed sum, stepping up efforts to cut emissions and focus on cleaner energy. BP said it aims to double earnings from its global convenience and mobility businesses...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Shore News Network

Big Oil CEOs Thumb Nose At Green Energy Transition, Say Fossil Fuels Still Have ‘Essential Role’

Executives of major oil companies slammed the aggressive global push to renewable forms of energy and warned that such policies could crash economies. Crude oil and natural gas continue to be key to the world economy’s health and cannot be discounted, CEOs of ExxonMobil, Chevron, Halliburton and Saudi Aramco said during the ongoing World Petroleum Congress in Texas on Monday. The executives agreed that climate change should be addressed, but not to the detriment of current energy needs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Top U.S. Shale Producer Worries Oil Prices Could Run Too Hot

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Scott Sheffield, the chief executive of top U.S. shale producer Pioneer Natural Resources Co, on Tuesday said he worries oil prices could get too high and further roil markets after years underinvestment in the sector. “I’m worried that it may get too high, above $100 (per barrel),"...
TRAFFIC
Fortune

BlackRock finds there’s room for a $15.5 billion Aramco gas pipeline in its climate pledge

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. BlackRock and its chief executive, Larry Fink, made waves two years ago when he pledged to put climate change at the center of the firm’s investment strategy—and a year later, told CEOs to get serious on net-zero targets or face the consequences. Now, the financial giant is leading an investor group taking a large minority stake in Saudi Aramco’s gas pipeline network—and sees no contradiction.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

Exxon, Chevron chiefs say world will need oil and gas for years to come

The chief executives of the two biggest U.S. oil companies said the world will continue to rely on fossil fuels for years to come, even as society shifts toward cleaner forms of energy. Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Woods and Chevron CEO Mike Wirth told thousands of attendees at Monday’s kickoff...
HOUSTON, TX
oilandgas360.com

WPC 2021: ConocoPhillips CEO says U.S. government holds back oil supply

(Bloomberg) –In the debate over why U.S. oil producers haven’t added additional supply, the boss of ConocoPhillips lays the blame squarely with the government. An increasingly bitter war of words has developed between the Biden administration, which has called for more production to alleviate high energy prices, and an U.S. oil and gas sector that has kept output relatively flat while criticizing White House regulatory moves.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
stockxpo.com

EPA Trims Ethanol Mandate for Gasoline as Biofuel Pressures Pump Prices

WASHINGTON—The Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday proposed reducing the amount of ethanol and other biofuels that must be blended into gasoline this year and retroactively lowered last year’s mandate, in a win for refiners who warned that raising the requirement would lift prices at the pump. The decision comes as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thereflector.com

Letter to the editor: SB 1084 would decrease energy demand, greenhouse gas production

Recently, The Reflector ran an opinion article with statements which I find incorrect or misleading. For example, in regards to Senate Bill 1084, the opinion piece states “Prohibiting natural gas is expensive for home and building owners, many of whom installed…” SB 1084 would eliminate on-site fossil fuel combustion for space heating and water heating in new construction in order to reduce climate impacts. Buildings account for almost 40% of the United State’s CO2 emissions. SB 1084 would only affect new construction, not already installed equipment. But most important, heat pumps benefit both the environment and occupants. Home guide.com provides comparisons and concludes, “Heat pumps lower electricity bills by $300 to $1,500 annually, saving 30-70% on energy costs. Heat pumps are two to three times more efficient than furnaces, and pay themselves back in energy savings within five to 12 years.” Heat pumps are inexpensive to run, repairs are cheaper and they typically last longer than methane (natural gas) furnaces. Heat pumps have no threat of methane leaks, explosions or carbon monoxide. For those wanting air conditioning, heat pumps cost less. For those who do not want air conditioning, any additional initial cost is small, especially when part of the home construction cost, thus leveraged with the home loan. SB 1084 would decrease energy demand and greenhouse gas production while slowing the increase in climate disasters. SB 1084 would provide savings for businesses, renters and homeowners.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
rigzone.com

Exxon Looking Towards Permian Net-Zero Emissions By 2030

Exxon has revealed its plans to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from operated assets in the U.S. Permian Basin by 2030. Supermajor ExxonMobil has revealed its plans to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from operated assets in the U.S. Permian Basin by 2030. Exxon said that the plan would accelerate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy