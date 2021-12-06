ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solon, OH

85-year-old woman killed after Solon police pursuit ends in crash

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 5 days ago

SOLON, Ohio (WJW) – An 85-year-old bystander was killed after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Solon on Friday.

According to Solon police, a patrol officer saw a 2012 Ford Fusion, that had been entered as stolen at gunpoint in Cleveland the day before, traveling east on Solon Road near Erico Drive.

According to the release, police said the driver fled after officers attempted to stop them. The officer then set up Stop Sticks but the driver avoided them, lost control and crashed into two other vehicles, the release says.

Both drivers of the other two vehicles, a 37-year-old North Bloomfield man and an 89-year-old Chagrin Falls man, were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

An 85-year-old female passenger from Chagrin Falls was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

A 19-year-old Berea man and a 20-year-old Cleveland man were taken into custody and taken to local hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Charges are pending and the incident remains under investigation.

