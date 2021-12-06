‘One of the Worst Nights of My Life’: Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon took to The Nick Cannon Show this morning to share an emotional message regarding the death of Zen Cannon, his seventh child, who died from a brain tumor over the weekend at five months old. Cannon selected a photo of Zen for this episode’s picture of the day before breaking the news to his crew and audience. Over the past few months, he said had noticed an uptake in what seemed to be sinus issues for the baby and wanted to further investigate, especially having also taken notice of the size of his head. “We went in to check his...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO