As we look toward how we move from point A to point B in the future, one of the most important components of the recently passed infrastructure bill is the $7.5 billion earmarked for electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure. With new investment in electrifying our roads, we have taken one major step to unlocking mass EV adoption across the U.S. and curb transportation-related emissions, which now total 29% of total US emissions.

