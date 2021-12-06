ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New York Governor Kathy Hochul makes announcement

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
mediaite.com

Andrew Cuomo Reportedly Considering Bid for New York Attorney General

Disgraced New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is reportedly considering a bid to reclaim his old position as the state’s attorney general. “People in Cuomo’s orbit are tossing it out there,” a person familiar with the situation told The New York Post on Friday. “They’re floating it … and gauging people’s reactions.”
POLITICS
Deadline

Letitia James Suspends Campaign For Governor Of New York, Will Run For Another Term As Attorney General Instead

New York Attorney General Letitia James said that she is dropping her campaign for governor and instead will run for re-election. “I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general,” she wrote on Twitter. “There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job. I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do.” James entered the race in October, and would have faced Governor Kathy Hochul in the Democratic primary. Hochul succeeded Andrew Cuomo as the state’s governor. Cuomo resigned after James’ office released the results of an investigation into multiple claims of sexual harassment against him. Last week, James released more documents from that investigation, including text messages and deposition transcripts involving Cuomo’s brother, Chris Cuomo. They showed that Chris Cuomo tapped media sources to assist his brother’s response to the allegations. A recent Siena poll showed that Hochul had a double-digit lead over James in the June primary. More to come.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
CBS New York

Poll Shows Gov. Kathy Hochul In The Lead In Democrat Primary Race For N.Y. Governor

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is holding on to her lead over a growing list of Democrats in the race for governor. A new Siena College poll shows 36% of registered voters favor Hochul in the gubernatorial primary. The poll also shows: 18% support Attorney General Letitia James 10% support New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams 6% support each for Mayor Bill de Blasio and Rep. Tom Suozzi 24% are undecided or back another candidate Click here to see complete poll results.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
wesb.com

Hochul: New York Prepared for Omicron

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that no cases of the Omicron Variant of COVID-19 have been detected in the state, but that the State is prepared for its arrival. In a briefing Monday afternoon, Hochul said “we are fully monitoring this. We have ways to defend against this. We are not defenseless like we were one year ago, and we all know exactly what has to happen.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faq#Fox News Network#Llc
urbancny.com

Governor Hochul Encourages New Yorkers to Shop Locally on Small Business Saturday

Supporting Local Businesses This Saturday and Year-Round Strengthens Communities and Boosts Local Economies. Watch the New York State Department of Labor Small Business Saturday Video Here. Governor Kathy Hochul along with Empire State Development, Department of Labor, Taxation and Finance, and Agriculture and Markets encouraged all New Yorkers to shop...
SMALL BUSINESS
iheart.com

Governor Hochul Declares State of Emergency over New Covid Variant

Governor Kathy Hochul is declaring a state of emergency ahead of potential COVID-19 spikes due to the Delta variant and newly identified Omicron variant. This will take effect December 3rd, allowing the state to buy pandemic-fighting supplies, boost hospital capacity, and potentially limit non-urgent medical procedures. Governor Hochul says there are warning signs of spikes in case numbers, and says while the Omicron variant hasn't been detected in New York, she predicts "it's coming." Earlier today the governor said her administration was closely monitoring the Omicron variant, which first emerged in South Africa.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul: No Known Cases Of New COVID Variant ‘Omicron’ In New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is growing concern over a new COVID-19 variant that could spread faster, and may put vaccines to the test. Those fears have already led to widespread travel restrictions, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported Friday. The new variant called “Omicron” originated in South Africa. It has roughly 50 mutations, including 30 on the spike protein, health officials said. “This strain has the most mutations that we’ve seen out of any other variant. We don’t really want that to change too much where the vaccine is no longer efficacious,” said Dr. Purvi Parikh, an immunologist at NYU Langone Health. Parikh said even...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ny.gov

Governor Hochul Announces Second Round of Federal Funding to Provide $5.7 Million in COVID-19 Relief to New York's Marine Fishing Industry

Marine Fisheries Relief Program Will Provide Direct Payments to Help Address Pandemic-Related Business Losses. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced an additional $5.7 million in federal funding is available from New York's Marine Fisheries Relief Program, established by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, to provide financial relief for New York's marine fishing industry. Eligible seafood, commercial marine fishing, marine aquaculture, and marine recreational for-hire fishing businesses are eligible to apply for the funding beginning Dec. 1. This funding is in addition to the $6.7 million in assistance provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, for a total of $12.4 million in aid for New York's seafood, marine commercial, and for-hire fishing industries after excessive business losses in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ny.gov

Governor Hochul Launches "Boost Up, New York" Campaign Urging New Yorkers to Get Their Booster Shot for Better Protection Against COVID-19

Amidst Holiday Season and Threat of New Variant, Campaign Is Targeted at Adults across the State Who Qualify for Vaccine Booster Dose. All New Yorkers Can Help Family and Friends Get Vaccinated, Boosted, and Practice Good Public Health Behaviors for a Healthy Holiday. Governor Hochul today launched the statewide "Boost...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ny.gov

Governor Hochul Announces Finalized Contracts for Clean Path NY and Champlain Hudson Power Express to Deliver Clean Renewable Energy from Upstate New York and Canada to New York City

Largest Renewable Energy and Transmission Projects in New York State in the Last 50 Years. Will Deliver Up to $7.4 Billion in Overall Societal Benefits Statewide Inclusive of Greenhouse Gas Reductions and Air Quality Improvements. Will Create 10,000 High-Quality Jobs and $8.2 Billion in Economic Development Across the State Including...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gazette

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul leads primary rivals after taking over from Andrew Cuomo

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul maintains an early lead in the state's Democratic gubernatorial primary, according to a Siena College poll of registered voters released Tuesday. The poll found 36% of New York Democrats favor Hochul in the gubernatorial primary, followed by Attorney General Letitia James at 18%, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams at 10%, and Rep. Tom Suozzi at 6%. Outgoing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who has not entered the race but is weighing a bid, also ranked at 6%. The remaining 24% are undecided or said they would back another candidate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy