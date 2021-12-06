ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man who fled Massachusetts convicted of 2003 sexual assaults

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who fled the state in 2010 just before he was scheduled to face trial on sexual assault charges involving two young girls has finally been brought to justice, prosecutors said Monday.

Juan Harry, 54, was convicted on Friday of three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child and one count of rape of a child and was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison, according to a statement from the office of Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington.

Harry was arrested by North Adams police and charged with sexually assaulting two 11-year-old girls in 2003, authorities said.

But he fled the area in 2010 just as his trial was scheduled to start. Authorities did not catch up to him until this August when he was arrested on a default warrant in Nassau County, New York, the district attorney said.

“We are glad to finally bring the victims, now adult women who waited a long time for this day, some closure with this lengthy sentence,” Harrington said in a statement.

