MAINE, USA — The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in Carson v. Makin, involving Maine's tuition assistance program. The state of Maine is the defendant in this case. As it stands, Maine law entitles every child to free public education. In cities or towns without schools, funding is provided for students to study at any public or private school of their choice, as long as that school is not associated with any religion or religious entity.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO