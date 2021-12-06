One person dead after being hit by a train in South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — According to local officials, one person is dead after being hit by a train in South Charleston last night.

They say the incident happened on Rock Lake Drive and Kanawha Turnpike shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time, officials say.

