ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Charleston, WV

One person dead after being hit by a train in South Charleston

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zYp90_0dFYBDkf00

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — According to local officials, one person is dead after being hit by a train in South Charleston last night.

They say the incident happened on Rock Lake Drive and Kanawha Turnpike shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time, officials say.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Road cleared on I-77 N

UPDATE (2:02 p.m. on Dec. 11, 2021): According to WV511, the roads are cleared. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Two lanes on I-77N at mile marker 102 at the Westmoreland Road Exit N are closed after a two-vehicle car crash, according to Metro 911 officials. Dispatchers say the call came in around 12:53 p.m. There is […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Scene cleared on I-64W in Putnam County

UPDATE (12:31 p.m. on Dec. 11, 2021): WV511 reports that all lanes are back open and the scene is cleared on I-64W at mile marker 42. Traffic is no longer backed up to Nitro, according to the cameras on WV511. There is still no word on any injuries or anyone taken to the hospital. UPDATE […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
City
South Charleston, WV
South Charleston, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Lake, WV
South Charleston, WV
Sports
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Pedestrian fatally struck in Kanawha County

UPDATE: (7:30 P.M. Dec. 10, 2021): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian struck this evening has died. The incident happened around 5:40 p.m. this evening. Deputies tell WOWK 13 News the man “could have been struck by as many as three vehicles.” MILLIKEN, WV (WOWK) – Metro 911 dispatchers say Greenbrier Street at […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Power outages reported across our region following severe weather

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Following storms that occurred this morning, thousands are without power in Kentucky, West Virginia and Ohio, according to AEP. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in his press conference this morning about the storms that it left thousands of Kentuckians without power. As of 9:58 a.m., AEP reports that eastern Kentucky 1,157 […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Live Updates: 2 dead as search and rescue continues at Amazon facility in Edwardsville, Ill.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Officials say two people are dead after the Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville was hit following last night’s storms. A search and rescue is underway there. Multiple people were trapped inside the facility after the storm damaged the building. Officials are waiting to release the names of the victims but Clayton Cope’s mother […]
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store
WOWK 13 News

Jefferson Road project comes to a halt

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — “Trying to get out of Jefferson Park is a nightmare,” said Pat McDaniel, a Jefferson Park resident. If you’ve ever driven through the Jefferson Road Corridor in South Charleston, you’ve most likely experienced traffic. That’s especially true if you live nearby, like McDaniel. “The construction has been going on for […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy