SACRAMENTO — It’s a pretty clear signal of how this Lakers season has gone: LeBron James is out, and that’s becoming business as usual. The 36-year-old has played in just 11 of 23 possible games this season, never more than three games in a row. And now in the league’s COVID-19 protocols, it’s likely at least 10 days until the Lakers see James in person again, and perhaps more before he can suit up in a game.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO