Martha Stewart Confirms She Is Dating

By Anna Rumer
Popculture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMartha Stewart isn't naming names when it comes to her current love interest. The lifestyle mogul teased that she was less than single on Thursday's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen after revealing she had "quite a few" famous bachelors in her DMs after posting a "thirst trap" photo on...

popculture.com

Comments / 2

ABC 4

The most glamorous baby bump and Martha Stewart holiday party advice

On Good Things Utah this morning – Actress Jennifer Lawrence is currently expecting her first baby with husband Cooke Maroney. The soon-to-be mom, 31, showed off her baby bump in a dazzling gold gown at the star-studded Don’t Look Up premiere in New York City on Sunday. The actress, who also posed with costar Leonardo DiCaprio at the event, walked the red carpet in a sparkly Dior number, complete with semi-sheer cape sleeves. She accessorized her stunning ensemble with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and wore her hair effortlessly pulled back. The Hunger Games star previously put her baby bump on display last month at an intimate screening, Q&A and reception at the Ross House in Los Angeles for the forthcoming film, which debuts in select theaters on Dec. 10 and hits Netflix on Dec. 24.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

The Problem Instagram Has With Martha Stewart's Sandwich Idea

Sandwiches are one of the most versatile foods. They can be as basic as a PB&J on white bread or as fancy as a $250 lobster roll. There's an infinite number of variations and combinations — basically, anything you dream up can be turned into a sandwich. There's the marshmallow fluff sandwich when you're feeling nostalgic, the craving-satisfying bacon, egg, and cheese when you're hungover, and the iconic Philly cheesesteak when you're ordering Friday night takeout.
INTERNET
Mashed

Fans Can't Stop Talking About Martha Stewart's Peacock And Cat Together

When it comes to unlikely celeb friendships, Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg's is certainly one of the more unique ones of the bunch. According to the businesswoman's website, the pair first linked up in 2008 when the rapper appeared on Stewart's television program, "The Martha Stewart Show," though it wouldn't be until 2015 that their bond would be solidified for life. "I've never met anyone like Martha Stewart," Snoop said of his pal during a Rolling Stone interview the following year. "When we come together, it's a natural combination of love, peace, and harmony."
PETS
fashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: J. Law’s Red Carpet Return, Chanel Address Controversy, Daniel Lee’s Last Bottega Veneta Collection, Martha Stewart’s Budding Romance, And More!

J.Law—how we missed you! The actress, avec bump, returned to the red carpet last night for the New York City premiere of her latest movie, Don’t Look Up. Flanked by co-stars including Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep, the 31-year-old looked resplendent in a shimmering cape-sleeve gown from the Dior Spring Summer 2022 collection. Her rare red carpet appearance (since notably stepping out of the spotlight in favor of a more quiet personal life) even caused a spike in traffic moments after she stepped out. According to data shared by lovethesales.com, there was a 130% increase in demand for ‘sparkly gold dresses’ and a 29% surge in interest in ‘diamond earrings.’ Mama’s still got it!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Mashed

Martha Stewart Shared A Touching Tribute Fashion Designer Virgil Abloh

Over the course of her career, Martha Stewart has worked with some of the greatest lifestyle celebrities around and has had an influence on many, many more in a variety of fields. For instance, tastemaker and fashion designer Virgil Abloh took inspiration from Stewart when he designed a line of streetwear that drew upon the TV personality. "I have this deep infatuation with Montauk and Martha Stewart and Nantucket," Abloh told The Cut. "My parents are from Ghana, and I grew up in Chicago, but for some reason, this lifestyle, shabby chic — it's grown [on me] since I got older."
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mashed

Martha Stewart Is Refusing To Reveal This About Her Love Life

Sharing secrets and spilling tea is what has made Martha Stewart the phenom she is today. Or, rather, sharing secrets about what to do once you've spilled actual tea on your best white linen tablecloth. Stewart has been teaching life hacks and starting (or bucking) trends since before TikTok was even a glimmer in the internet's eye — before the internet, really — and she's never been afraid to share her expertise and experience with a grateful, massive audience.
CELEBRITIES
The Kitchn

Get into the Holiday Spirit with Martha Stewart’s Molasses-Ginger Crisps

After all of the planning and hard work, Thanksgiving is over. That means that it’s officially cookie season, folks. As soon as the turkey and stuffing are cleared away, my mind races contemplating all of the cookies I want to make and eat in a one-month period. Luckily, Martha Stewart shared a recipe that’s going straight onto my to-do list.
RECIPES
Mashed

How Martha Stewart Really Feels About Katie Couric's Prison Remark

On Thursday, Martha Stewart nipped any potential drama in the Stewart-verse in the bud. Katie Couric, a former host of "The Today Show," had written in her memoir "Going There" that Martha Stewart only developed a sense of humor since her time in prison. The actual quotation, which People Magazine relates, is "It took a few years and some prison time for Martha to develop a sense of humor." Ouch.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVShowsAce

80 Yr Old Martha Stewart Talks New Boyfriend With Andy Cohen

Martha Stewart is officially off the market. She confirmed that she’s in a relationship while chatting with Andy Cohen in an interview on Watch What Happens Live. At 80 years old, Stewart’s dating life is a bit of a mystery. She manages to keep much of her love life a secret. In fact, she keeps much of her life private, but here’s what she told Cohen during their interview.
ACCIDENTS
Mashed

Why Martha Stewart's Party Outfit Is Receiving Some Backlash Online

Martha Stewart may be known for her chops in the kitchen and her multi-million-dollar lifestyle brand, but she's also no stranger to fashion. In fact, Martha Stewart started her career as a model. Stewart has had her own fashion lines over the years, featuring everything from shoes, to short-sleeved puff jackets (via Martha.com), but after posting a recent photo on Instagram, the star is facing backlash for her choice of outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
iheartcats.com

Martha Stewart’s Greenhouse Cat Takes Lovely Stroll With Peacock Friend

Here’s a surprise. One of Martha Stewart’s cats is buddies with one of her peacocks. It’s an unlikely friendship. As unexpected as a home-innovating genius and a lyrical rap master becoming tight buddies. But with both Stewart and Snoop being intelligent, creative, and sublimely savvy at business, it’s a friendship that makes sense when you think about it. Just like kitty cat Blackie Stewart and his new peacock acquaintance.
PETS
Mashed

Instagram Is Raining Hearts On This Pic Of Martha Stewart And Ed Sheeran

When the holiday season rolls around, some people like to embrace it with jingle bells on. One way to do that is a fun evening out at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball to enjoy the musical stylings of some of your favorite performers. After being forced to go virtual in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic (via People), the event is back in person once again with a star-studded lineup to celebrate its return to the stage. Per U Discover Music, the 10-date tour kicked off in Dallas, TX on November 30, and, on December 10, hit its halfway point with a show at New York City's famous Madison Square Garden that was attended by a number of the world's biggest stars like Drew Barrymore and Jimmy Fallon (via USA Today).
CELEBRITIES
audacy.com

Martha Stewart reveals her holiday party do's and don'ts

With the holidays just around the corner, brush up on your holiday party etiquette with tips from lifestyle guru Martha Stewart. The 80-year-old participated in a segment called “Martha May I?” during an appearance on “What What Happens Live” and divulged her key do’s and don’ts that you’ll want to apply to all your festivities this season.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Martha Stewart responds to Katie Couric's viral comment about her

Martha Stewart would like to set the record straight on her sense of humor, which has come under scrutiny in recent months. In Katie Couric’s memoir “Going There,” the former TODAY co-anchor made a now-viral comment about Martha Stewart with the 64-year-old journalist writing at one point, "It took a few years and some prison time for Martha to develop a sense of humor."
CELEBRITIES

