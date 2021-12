The Miami Heat will look to rebound from their disappointing loss to the Denver Nuggets when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (11-10) on Wednesday night. The Cavs are coming in with a two-game win streak and a 6-4 road record on the season. Cleveland is playing without guard Collin Sexton but has been energized by great play from rookie Evan Mobley who seems to be at the top of the rookie class so far. Kevin Love comes off the bench with Ricky Rubio who can create problems in the second unit.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO