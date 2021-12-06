ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scientists find first in human evidence of how memories form

By UT Southwestern Medical Center
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — In a discovery that could one day benefit people suffering from traumatic brain injury, Alzheimer’s disease, and schizophrenia, UT Southwestern researchers have identified the characteristics of more than 100 memory-sensitive neurons that play a central role in how memories are recalled in the brain. Bradley Lega, M.D.,...

