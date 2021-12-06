ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Penn Vet opens institute to study diseases spread from animals to humans

WITF
WITF
 5 days ago

Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 9am and 7pm on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Saying that 75 percent of all newly emerging infectious...

www.witf.org

Comments / 0

Related
mcduffieprogress.com

UGA scientists lead efforts to understand, correct animal-to-human disease spillover

ATHENS — In the latter months of 2019, a novel coronavirus probably leaped from a yet-unknown animal in central China into a human. Some speculate that SARS-CoV-2 leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan, China. But evidence suggests that it’s far more likely that the virus was a natural “zoonotic” leap from animal to human. The resulting COVID-19 pandemic has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans, including more than 23,000 Georgians, and mutated into dangerous new variants.
SCIENCE
MyChesCo

National Institutes of Health Announces Funding Aimed at Celiac Disease

AMBLER, PA — The National Institutes of Health (NIH) recently announced new funding to support research specifically aimed at celiac disease. In their Notice of Special Interest (NOSI), they seek applicants for NIH grants supporting research on the origin or cause of celiac disease; the development of celiac disease; the identification of therapeutic targets; and the development of therapies or strategies to prevent, manage or treat the disease.
AMBLER, PA
The Daily Collegian

Fit for a polyamine: microscopy opens doors for studying neurological diseases

HERSHEY, Pa. — The intricate functions of cellular processes have mystified scientists for decades. But with the help of tools like cryogenic electron microscopy (Cryo-EM), researchers at Penn State College of Medicine are starting to see the previously unseen. Kenneth Lee, assistant professor of cellular and molecular physiology, used Cryo-EM...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Swine Flu#West Nile Virus#Infectious Diseases#Witf 89 5 93 3#Smart Talk#New Bolton Center#Wildlife Futures Program
northeastern.edu

Co-ops shift from studying a tropical disease to fighting a new outbreak

Co-ops shift from studying a tropical disease to fighting a new outbreak. Sarah Weihl and Catherine Wenger, both fifth-year students at Northeastern, had only recently begun their research into the parasitic disease visceral leishmaniasis in Chemolingot, Kenya, when word of a new outbreak of the disease elsewhere in the country reached them.
SCIENCE
earth.com

Study confirms: plastics contribute to heart disease

Researchers at the University of California Riverside, led by biomedical scientist Changcheng Zhou, have found evidence that plastics contribute to high cholesterol and cardiovascular disease. Scientists already knew that exposure to some plastic chemicals, such as bisphenol A and phthalate plasticizers, may increase risk of heart disease in humans. To...
HEALTH
Farm and Dairy

Animal health experts: US ag needs to be prepared for disease outbreaks

From COVID-19 to foot-and-mouth disease to African swine fever, infectious diseases are nothing new, for humans or for livestock. For centuries, they’ve been a consistent issue for farmers and agriculture as a whole. That doesn’t mean we’ve got them all figured out. Even as Pennsylvania State University...
AGRICULTURE
ophthalmologytimes.com

PDS in Retinal Diseases: Interpreting the LADDER and ARCHWAY Studies

Chirag Jhaveri, MD: The LADDER trial was a phase 2 trial that showed overall good safety and efficacy for the port delivery system [PDS] for the treatment of neovascular AMD [age-related macular degeneration]. It looked at varying doses of ranibizumab in the PDS implant. Patients were dosed at 10-mg, 40-mg, and 100-mg concentrations. Interestingly, and this is different than the ARCHWAY study which we’ll talk about shortly, patients were only given a refill of ranibizumab if they met criteria of worsening fluid, vision, or new submacular hemorrhage. The 100-mg concentration, which is what is approved, showed that about 80% of patients were able to go 6 months or longer before needing a refill; the median time for needing the first refill in the 100-mg group was nearly 16 months.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
Newswatch 16

Diabetes study could hold cure to disease

MONTROSE, Pa. — Cindy Reynolds of Lenox has been dealing with Type 1 diabetes for 48 years. "I was first diagnosed when I was in my first year of teaching, so I was about 22," she said. Doctors say Type 1 Diabetes often develops in childhood. The disease destroys insulin...
MONTROSE, PA
Culpeper Star Exponent

ASK THE VETS: Sometimes, cats' diseases can threaten human health

"Ask the Vets" is taking a bye week. The Star-Exponent is running the following reprint, which ran in July, 2017, as an "Ask Dr. Watts" column. With the recent weather change, we seem to have cats that are sneezing. Is this just a cold and if so, how do I home treat? We have seven cats that are inside-outside cats. Most are sneezing. We have nine cats outside, which are from same family as others and they are not affected. Recently we added a momma cat and 1 surviving kitten, who is now 6 weeks old. We lost the four other kittens after finding the momma skinny and not fed.
ANIMALS
technologynetworks.com

The Role of DNA Methylation in Human Disease

DNA methylation is one of the earliest epigenetic modifications to be discovered in human beings. It involves the transfer of methyl (CH3) groups to the C5 position of cytosine bases that comprise deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) to produce 5-methylcytosine (5mC) – the reaction is catalyzed by a family of enzymes called DNA methyltransferases.
SCIENCE
klkntv.com

Lyme disease bacteria detected in northeast Nebraska tick population

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department has reported two cases of Lyme disease to the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). NNPHD reported both patients were exposed around the same time at sites near one another in Thurston County. DHHS, NNPHD and the Winnebago...
NEBRASKA STATE
alzforum.org

Massive Proteomics Study Connects Genes, Proteins, Disease

Genome-wide association studies have yielded astronomical amounts of data connecting genetic variation to disease. Yet the millions of SNPs identified in GWAS do not by themselves explain how disease develops. Proteins—the end product of gene expression—lie closer to the mechanistic meat. To illuminate the links between SNPs, proteins, and disease, researchers led by Kari Stefansson of deCODE Genetics in Reykjavik, surveyed more proteins, in more people, than anyone has even done before. As described December 2 in Nature Genetics, they measured levels of nearly 5,000 proteins in the plasma of more than 35,000 people.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Study links high cholesterol, cardiovascular disease to plastics

Plastics, part of modern life, are useful but can pose a significant challenge to the environment and may also constitute a health concern. Indeed, exposure to plastic-associated chemicals, such as base chemical bisphenol A and phthalate plasticizers, can increase the risk of human cardiovascular disease. What underlying mechanisms cause this, however, remain elusive.
SCIENCE
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
796K+
Views
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy