Meta strikes again in Bellevue, leases 9-story Spring District building

Tacoma, Wash., December 1, 2021 — Continuant, a Pacific Northwest-based company that helps keep organizations “confidently connected” to markets, vendors, and employees, today announced its 25th anniversary. In acknowledging this milestone, CEO Doug Graham said Continuant is “bullish” on its future as a trusted partner to organizations that need help dealing with a new era of remote workers, virtual meetings, and online collaboration. “We take pride in keeping our customers confidently connected, which is a key to their success,” Graham said. The privately held company got its start 1996 when former high school classmates, current CEO Doug Graham and current Chief Sales Officer, Bruce Shelby, partnered in a new venture selling and installing telecommunications systems to regional businesses. Originally known as Telecom Labs, Inc. (TLI), the business later added maintenance and service to its product offering—establishing TLI’s reputation as an independent provider of maintenance services, or ISP, that could offer after-market warranty service on PBX systems “faster, better, and cheaper” than the manufacturer could. By 2006, however, TLI’s success as an ISP caught the notice of telecom giant, Avaya, which sued TLI, claiming that the company had no authority to provide after-warranty service on Avaya products. In its lawsuit, Avaya alleged that, in doing so, TLI was infringing on Avaya’s intellectual property. The company, which rebranded itself as Continuant in 2007, countersued, alleging that Avaya was in violation of federal antitrust laws by monopolizing the market. After eight years of litigation, and a six and a half-month trial in federal court, a New Jersey jury agreed with TLI/Continuant, finding that Avaya had violated federal antitrust laws in attempting to restrain Continuant’s ability to provide post-warranty support of Avaya phone systems. By the time the jury rendered its verdict, however, the marketplace had changed. Businesses that once depended on connecting via PBX systems began adopting the more efficient cloud-based networking and communication systems. Seeing a path to help organizations avoid missing opportunities because of disconnection, the ever-resilient Continuant began its own transition to where it is today: a recognized leader in delivering custom-designed, cloud-based communication technology solutions. Continuant now has a customer base of more than 100 Fortune 500 companies, 4M users, and some 1,000 global support partners. In 2020, Continuant earned Microsoft’s prestigious “2020 Partner of the Year” award for Calling and Meetings. Employing more than 300 people throughout the United States, Tacoma, Washington-based Continuant also has offices in California, Texas, and Ohio. Learn more about how Continuant can help you keep confidently connected by scheduling your free technology assessment today.

TACOMA, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO