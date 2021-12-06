ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Slugging it out: Scientists find material that mimics the intelligence of sea slugs

By Argonne National Laboratory
Newswise
 5 days ago

Newswise — With help from the Advanced Photon Source, a team of scientists has discovered a new material that points the way toward more efficient artificial intelligence hardware for everything from self-driving cars to surgical robots. For artificial intelligence (AI) to get any smarter, it needs first to be...

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Scientists found a bizarre underwater world and the video is mesmerizing

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ Amazon Cyber Week sales that were supposed to end A new video from the Schmidt Ocean Institute gives us a closer look at a beautiful underwater world that you need to see for yourself. The video was released earlier this month, and it includes a ton of footage captured in the waters of the Pescadero Basin, in the Gulf of California. In the basin, multiple hydrothermal vents around the Pescadero Fault create some amazing geological structures, including upside-down mirror ponds. This underwater world thrives around hydrothermal vents Considering the toxicity levels of the water found around the Pescadero Basin,...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Warn of “Alien” Invasions and the Need for Planetary Biosecurity

The era of space exploration brings with it a new risk: invasion. The peril comes not from little green men arriving on flying saucers but, rather, from microbiological contamination of Earth from extraterrestrial environments and vice versa. Writing in BioScience, Anthony Ricciardi, of McGill University, and colleagues describe the dangers posed by such organisms and outline an approach to address the threat.
SCIENCE
National Science Foundation (press release)

Scientists fabricate material that can sense and adapt to the environment

Metamaterial is responsive and acts without external direction. Researchers at the University of Missouri and the University of Chicago, funded in part by the U.S. National Science Foundation, are developing an artificial material that can sense and respond to stimuli in the environment. The metamaterial can assess, adapt and act in response to its environment using a chip to process information and electricity to power motion. The team published the research in Nature Communications.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Discovery Science#Materials Science#Materials Engineering#Purdue University#Rutgers University#The University Of Georgia#Doe Office Of Science#Ai
mining.com

Artificial material mimics rare earth compounds

Physicists have created a new ultra-thin, two-layer material with quantum properties that normally require rare earth compounds. In detail, the researchers showed that by starting from seemingly common materials, a radically new quantum state of matter can appear. The discovery emerged from their efforts to create a quantum spin liquid...
PHYSICS
Newswise

Materials from the Future

Researchers in the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering at the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology have developed a new physical model for controlling elastic wave propagation – a model that may potentially impact various applications, including acoustic cloaking, enhanced sensing, and energy tunneling. The development, which was published in Wave Motion, was headed by Professor Gal Shmuel and postdoc Dr. René Pernas-Salomón, in collaboration with Rutgers University Professor Andrew Norris and Professor Michael Haberman of Texas A&M University.
CHEMISTRY
Newswise

A noval lightsheet scattering microscopy for long-term visualization of cell-ECM interaction

Visualization cell interaction with the extracellular matrix (ECM) mesh works plays a central role in understanding cell behavior and the corresponding regulatory mechanisms by the environment in vivo. However, long term visualization of 3D matrix structures remains challenging mainly due to photobleaching or blind spot in the currently available approaches. In this paper, we developed a label-free method based on light-sheet microcopy, termed light-sheet scattering microscopy (LSSM), as a satisfactory solution to solve this problem. LSSM can reliably determine structure of collagen matrices from different origin including bovine, human and rat tail. We verified that the quality and intensity of collagen structure images acquired by LSSM did not decline with time. LSSM offers abundant wavelength choice for matrix structure, maximizing combination possibilities for fluorescence to label the cells. LSSM can be used for visualizing ECM-cell interaction in 3D for long term and characterization of cell-applied forces. Interestingly, we observed ultrathin thread-like structures between cells and matrix using LSSM, which was not to be seen by normal fluorescence microscopy. In summary, LSSM provides a robust approach to investigate the complex interplay between cells and ECM in vitro under in vivo-mimicking conditions.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Science
Newswise

OpenCell: proteome-scale endogenous tagging enables the cartography of human cellular organization

Elucidating the wiring diagram of the human cell is a central goal of the post-genomic era. We combined genome engineering, confocal live-cell imaging, mass spectrometry and data science to systematically map the localization and interactions of human proteins. Our approach provides a data-driven description of the molecular and spatial networks that organize the proteome. Unsupervised clustering of these networks delineates functional communities that facilitate biological discovery, and uncovers that RNA-binding proteins form a specific sub-group defined by unique interaction and localization properties. Furthermore, we discover that remarkably precise functional information can be derived from protein localization patterns, which often contain enough information to identify molecular interactions. Paired with a fully interactive website (opencell.czbiohub.org), we provide a resource for the quantitative cartography of human cellular organization.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Penn State center unveils innovative new K-12 materials science content

Newswise — UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Penn State Center for Nanoscale Science recently went on a mission: To create new online content for K-12 students to learn about materials science and the impact it has on everyday lives. The center recently published five new DIY-at-home activities on...
EDUCATION
Newswise

A bonding experience: Study reveals potential new family of compounds

Newswise — On the Periodic Table of Elements, there are elements that most people remember from school — oxygen, hydrogen, gold and silver. But there are also the ones that you might not immediately recognize, such as berkelium and einsteinium. These exotic elements are typically only used in specialized laboratories to understand how chemistry and physics change at the extremes of the table.
CHEMISTRY
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists transform materials with laser light

Researchers have figured out a way to use lasers to alter materials without the creation of damaging heat. Imagine windows that can easily transform into mirrors, or super high-speed computers that run not on electrons but light. These are just some of the potential applications that could emerge from optical...
CHEMISTRY
The Independent

Tropical forests can regrow in two decades without human interference, study finds

Tropical forests can regrow surprisingly quickly on abandoned lands, according to a new study that provides fresh insights for climate change mitigation. Scientists have found that tropical forests have the potential to regrow by about 78 per cent if left untouched by humans for about 20 years, showed research published in the journal Science on Thursday. Although tropical forests worldwide have disappeared rapidly due to deforestation, the international team of scientists, including those from Wageningen University in The Netherlands, say these secondary forests can play an important role in climate change mitigation and biodiversity and ecosystem restoration. Currently, tropical...
SCIENCE
The Jewish Press

Israeli Scientists Develop Tech to Save Lives with Artificial Intelligence

A new technology developed at Tel Aviv University will make it possible, using artificial intelligence, to identify patients who are at risk of serious illness as a result of blood infections. The researchers trained the AI program to study the electronic medical records of about 8,000 patients at Tel Aviv’s...
ENGINEERING
ecowatch.com

Sea Lion Whiskers Act Like Human Fingertips, Scientists Find

The answer is that both humans and sea lions use their appendages in a “task specific” way. That is, both species move our fingertips or whiskers differently depending on what we want to feel about a particular object. At least that’s what a team of scientists discovered after working with a sea lion named Lo.
WILDLIFE
The Independent

To learn about climate quality, scientists turn to drones

Three ocean drones will be launched from Rhode Island Thursday and travel along the Gulf Stream collecting data in tough winter conditions that would be challenging for traditional ships with crews.Saildrone, headquartered in Alameda, California makes autonomous surface vehicles powered by the wind and sun to measure climate quality data and do mapping in remote oceans for scientists worldwide. The company is launching the drones from Newport Rhode Island, on a mission to sail the strong ocean currents in the North Atlantic for six months. The goal is to gather information that's needed to improve medium and...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy