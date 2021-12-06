ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

UPDATE: Jay Norvell officially announced as Colorado State head coach; Vai Taua named interim coach

By MattHanifan_
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: Former Nevada running back and current running backs coach Vai Taua has been named as the interim coach for a Quick Lane Bowl against Western Michigan on Dec. 27. Nevada athletic director Doug Knuth released this statement this afternoon. “We are grateful for the foundation built by Head...

Colorado State knocked it out of the park with the hiring of Jay Norvell

DENVER — Colorado State hit a home run with the hiring of Jay Norvell. A proven winner in the Mountain West and an experienced college coach that’s worked with some of the better FBS quarterbacks of the 21st century, Norvell is the type of hire that can come in and bring some life back to Canvas Stadium. Over his five seasons…
Colorado State expected to finalize deal with Nevada's Jay Norvell today

The Nevada football team is on the brink of losing its football coach to a conference rival. Jay Norvell is poised to take the Colorado State job, which was first reported by Yahoo! Sports Pete Thamel and confirmed by Football Scoop and the Fort Collins Coloradoan's Kevin Lytle. Nevada Sports Net confirmed the verbal agreement and has learned the Wolf Pack has a team meeting at 9:35 a.m. Monday morning. The contact between Colorado State and Norvell intensified in the last 48 hours before a deal was struck.
Jay Norvell Says He Has ‘Great Respect’ For CSU Rams History After After Being Named Head Coach

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Jay Norvell was named head coach for CSU football Monday after five years at Nevada, replacing Steve Addazio on the sidelines. Norvell becomes the 24th head coach in Rams football history. (credit: CBS) It’s pretty rare that you would see a coach make a move within the same conference. CBS4 asked Norvell why he decided to make the move within the Mountain West Conference to take over the Rams program. “I just had great respect for the history of Colorado State University, the great support of football and the facilities, and the great support they give for their football program, I think, is just second to none,” Norvell told CBS4. “I’m so excited to be a part of that.” Norvell expressed his immediate enthusiasm to set the tone with his new team and work toward the ultimate goal of winning a conference championship. “The highlight of my day was speaking to the team,” Norvell said. “I think this is a team that lost a lot of close games, and really winning is about learning to deal with adversity and really focusing on the details.  And we’re going to work on that immediately.”
Mountaintop View 12-9-21

The hits continue to barrage Nevada football. Jay Norvell is essentially bringing his entire staff from Nevada with him to Colorado State. Pay raises are in order. The humbling experience continues for Nevada fans, as excitement builds in Ft. Collins. Fresno State hires former coach Jeff Tedford for second stint...
CSU hires Nevada’s Jay Norvell as new head football coach

Colorado State University names its new head coach. The Rams have wooed Nevada’s Jay Norvell to replace Steve Addazio. Addazio was fired last week after just 16 games, and the Rams ended their season without a conference championship game or bowl eligibility. Norvell will be publicly introduced Tuesday inside the Iris and Michael Smith Alumni Center. Norvell is in his fifth season as the Nevada Wolf Pack’s head coach. He was the lowest paid coach in the Mountain West, but that’ll change as he heads to the Rams. Addazio made more than $1.5 million this year while Norvell made less than $620,000.
Nevada Football: Top takeaways from Ken Wilson’s introductory press conference

Those eight words were uttered by new Nevada head coach Ken Wilson at his introductory press conference Friday. Wilson’s hiring was made official earlier Friday morning, officially replacing Jay Norvell, who darted to in-conference foe Colorado State on a five-year, $9 million deal. Wilson is Nevada’s third straight head...
Reports: Jay Norvell to be named next head coach at CSU

LARAMIE -- After a five-year stint in Reno, Jay Norvell is changing addresses but not conferences. Norvell is expected to be named the new head coach at Colorado State Monday, replacing Steve Addazio, who was fired last week after just two seasons in Fort Collins, according to Kevin Lytle of The Coloradoan.
Jay Norvell named CSU Rams football coach four days after Steve Addazio’s firing

Colorado State acted quickly, and did not look far to hire its next head football coach. The Jay Norvell era begins now. CSU announced the hiring of Norvell on Monday from Mountain West foe Nevada, where he spent the past five seasons as head coach. Norvell replaces Steve Addazio, who was let go last week after a two-year tenure that saw the Rams go 4-12 overall.
Jay Norvell introduced as next CSU football coach

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Colorado State Rams didn't go without a head coach for very long. Just four days after Steve Addazio was fired, CSU announced the hiring of Jay Norvell as the next leader of its football program. On Tuesday afternoon, Norvell was formally introduced as the 24th...
Ramey: Why Jay Norvell leaving for Colorado State makes total sense

Loosen your grip upon your pearls. Let’s start with the objective reality for anyone who has held a job: Your time is rented at an agreed upon rate to perform labor. If a competing employer offered you almost three times the salary and a more comfortable environment, you’d listen. Jay Norvell did what a large percentage of any of us would do in our given professions.
