Governor Brian Kemp appointed William Franklin Griffin Jr. to the State Board of Education. “Georgia’s State Board of Education helps us create an environment in which local schools and systems are empowered to develop policies and programs that meet the educational needs of their students, that support teachers, and that involve parents and communities in the education process,” Kemp said. “I am confident that Frank will help us continue to prioritize education and put students, teachers, and parents first.”

LEE COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO