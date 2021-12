The acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse was a relief for some and a gross abuse of the justice system for others. The nation has become divided over this case, with some as high on the political stage as Tulsi Gabbard and Donald Trump supporting the cases’ verdict. The evidence surrounded the case as well, especially video evidence that seemed to show that Rittenhouse indeed was acting in self-defense. However, what led to the trial in the first place — Rittenhouse carrying an assault rifle around a Black Lives Matter protest — can just as easily be stated that he intended to do harm. While the nature surrounding the case, the verdict and the evidence can be debated nonstop, one thing is for certain: the justice system continues to show that it is broken and needs to be fixed.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO