ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas police corral loose camel

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3voWDo_0dFY8eJU00
Camel on the loose captured. Police lasso camel that escaped in Bonner Springs, Kansas. (Bonner Springs Police Dept.)

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Police officers in Bonner Springs, Kansas, had an unusual assignment Sunday as they tracked down a camel on the loose, KCTV reported.

The camel made its way onto a highway and into neighborhoods before it was captured and reunited with its owners, the Kansas City Star reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eegok_0dFY8eJU00
Police use lasso to capture camel. Camel on the loose captured in Bonner Springs, Kan. (Bonner Springs )

On Facebook, the Bonner Springs Police Department posted pictures of the camel, and confirmed it took the department the better part of the day to catch up with the animal. The post concludes, “The camel was reunited with its owners and will go back to doing camel things.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Florida homeowners association face fine after drugged geese drown

MIRAMAR, Fla. — A gaggle of geese met a tragic end after a South Florida homeowners association attempted to trap, sedate and euthanize them, authorities said. Ten of the geese drowned in a lake, and 15 others had to be euthanized, the Sun-Sentinel reported. Now, the homeowners association that ordered the removal of the birds could be facing a fine for a code violation.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Father accused of selling daughter to another man after girl gives birth, police say

BEAVER DAM, Ky. — Authorities in Kentucky have arrested a 34-year-old man accused of selling his juvenile daughter last year to a 20-year-old man. Kentucky State Police and social services launched an investigation last month after learning that the girl, whose age was not released, had given birth in March, police said Wednesday. They determined that the girl’s father sold her to a 20-year-old Beaver Dam man and that she had been living with the man ever since.
KENTUCKY STATE
Action News Jax

JSO: Man shot in Westside neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the Moncrief area Saturday. According to JSO, around 4:00 a.m., patrol officers responded to Mitchell St. where a man was found suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to a local hospital.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Bonner Springs, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Bonner Springs, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
Action News Jax

Plane crashes during landing at Lake City Gateway Airport

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a small plane crashed at Lake City Gateway Airport. Officials say the small single-engine aircraft was attempting to land shortly after noon Saturday when it nosedived and landed off the runway in the grass. Two people were on board at the time of the incident, one of whom reported minor injuries.
LAKE CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Camel#Kctv#The Kansas City Star#Cox Media Group
Action News Jax

4 dead in US tornadoes, storms; roof collapse at Amazon

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — (AP) — Three people died in severe weather in Tennessee, one person died and several were injured in an apparent tornado at an Arkansas nursing home, and emergency crews in southern Illinois were responding to reports of workers trapped inside an Amazon warehouse after its roof collapsed from storm damage.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Action News Jax

Capitol rioters' social media posts influencing sentencings

For many rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, self-incriminating messages, photos and videos that they broadcast on social media before, during and after the insurrection are influencing even their criminal sentences. Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Amy Jackson read aloud some of Russell Peterson's posts about...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
78K+
Followers
76K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy