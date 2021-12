Start your day smarter with a dossier on the most important world news, rounded off with a shot of intriguing and offbeat stories. Like the president, you deserve no less. Markets rebounded on reports that omicron may be less severe than originally feared. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the country’s first vaccine mandate for private sector employees. Meanwhile, the most recent investigation into the murder of Emmett Till has closed with no new charges. And the U.S. Justice Department announced it will sue the state of Texas over new redistricting that dilutes the voting power of minorities.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO