Romney praises Biden's boycott of Beijing Olympics

By Mychael Schnell
 5 days ago
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) praised the diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics on Monday after the Biden administration announced that no government officials will be traveling to the Chinese capital for the Winter Games.

The Utah Republican said the administration's decision was "right."

“The Administration is right to refuse diplomatic presence at the Beijing Olympics: America will not turn a blind eye to China’s predation, persecution, and genocide,” Romney wrote on Twitter.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced earlier on Monday that the Biden administration would not be sending any government officials to next year’s Olympic Games in Beijing.

“The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games given [China's] ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses,” Psaki told reporters.

She said that while athletes competing in Beijing will have “our full support,” the administration “will not be contributing to the fanfare of the games.”

“U.S. diplomatic or official representation would treat these games as business as usual in the face of the [People's Republic of China's] egregious human rights abuses and atrocities in Xinjiang, and we simply can’t do that,” she added.

Romney called for a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in March, writing in a New York Times op-ed that “limiting spectators, selectively shaping our respective delegations and refraining from broadcasting Chinese propaganda would prevent China from reaping many of the rewards it expects from the Olympics.”

He said American spectators, other than coaches and families of athletes competing, should stay home during the games, which would stop the U.S. “from contributing to the enormous revenues the Chinese Communist Party will raise from hotels, meals and tickets.”

“Rather than send the traditional delegation of diplomats and White House officials to Beijing, the president should invite Chinese dissidents, religious leaders and ethnic minorities to represent us,” he added.

In that op-ed, Romney noted that former President Carter had announced an athlete boycott of the 1980 Moscow Games but contended that U.S. athletes should be allowed to compete in the games next year.

The Biden administration’s announcement on Monday came after Biden last month said a diplomatic boycott of the games was “something we are considering.” The White House at the time said the president had “serious concerns” about matters relating to China, including human rights abuses.

Biden spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping last month, but the White House noted that the 2022 Olympics were not part of the conversation.

