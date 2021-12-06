Pavilion groundbreaking celebration set for Friday

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you want to take your holiday celebrations to new heights, look no further than Reunion Tower in Dallas. Reunion Tower takes visitors 470 feet up in the air, and is known for its impressive views, but the holidays become even more magical. Jenna Guinn, marketing manager for Reunion Tower, says every Saturday this December, they are “GeO-Decking The Halls.” “So we’re welcoming everyone to come out and write letters to Santa, take part in some fun activities and some crafts and just have a great time,” Guinn says. Santa even placed a special mailbox on the GeO-Deck where Guinn says...

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO