ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Pavilion groundbreaking celebration set for Friday

By Alison Bryce alison@brenhambanner.com
Brenham Banner-Press
 5 days ago

A groundbreaking celebration for a new covered pavilion at the Texas Cotton...

www.brenhambanner.com

Comments / 0

Related
Brenham Banner-Press

Pavilion addition coming to Cotton Gin Museum

Work to expand the Cotton Gin Museum’s pavilion has officially begun. A groundbreaking ceremony was held under the current pavilion on Friday to recognize the new structure, which will double the space of the covered area.
MUSEUMS
Odessa American

Groundbreaking held for Summit Center

MIDLAND A groundbreaking ceremony was held to mark the start of the construction for Summit Center, a new green space development located at the corner of Midkiff Road and Mockingbird Lane. Summit Center will span over 20 acres and include a four-acre park. The goal for Summit Center is to...
POLITICS
fortwaynesnbc.com

Bluffton’s Christmas celebration set for Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Downtown Bluffton is preparing for Parlor City Christmas this Saturday. The event offers different Christmas themed activities throughout the day including breakfast with Santa, a “Goodie Walk” along downtown businesses, a Shopping Fair with different artisans and vendors, trolley rides, horse drawn carriage rides, and musical performances.
BLUFFTON, IN
CBS DFW

Discover DFW: Holidays At Reunion Tower

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you want to take your holiday celebrations to new heights, look no further than Reunion Tower in Dallas. Reunion Tower takes visitors 470 feet up in the air, and is known for its impressive views, but the holidays become even more magical. Jenna Guinn, marketing manager for Reunion Tower, says every Saturday this December, they are “GeO-Decking The Halls.” “So we’re welcoming everyone to come out and write letters to Santa, take part in some fun activities and some crafts and just have a great time,” Guinn says. Santa even placed a special mailbox on the GeO-Deck where Guinn says...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#Cotton Gin
Houston Chronicle

Annual ‘Christmas in Montgomery’ holiday celebration set for Saturday

The city of Montgomery will hold its annual 31st Christmas event Saturday, complete with a festive parade and holiday market featuring local vendors to get residents into the holiday spirit. The festivities begin at 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown historic Montgomery with the city’s holiday parade, which attracts more than...
MONTGOMERY, TX
Killeen Daily Herald

Killeen talent show set for Friday

The Xpreesha Outreach Youth Entertainment Showcase scheduled for Friday will feature local talent, giving children an opportunity to build confidence and develop positive relationships as they express themselves in a variety of ways. In addition to the popular vocalist category, past presenters have been musical bands, group dance, solo dancers,...
KILLEEN, TX
Watertown Daily Times

Jefferson 185th celebration set Sunday

JEFFERSON — Jefferson has come through typhoid fever, scarlet fever, the grippe, polio and now COVID-19. It has weathered fires, murders, recessions, depressions and Prohibition. It has seen major industries come and go. At the same time, it has built fire departments, historical societies, churches, schools, and businesses. It has...
JEFFERSON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Celebrate the holidays at Five Festive Friday Eves

Later tonight you can celebrate the holidays at The Shops of Cedar Creek Settlement during night three of their Five Festive Friday Eves. Brhett is in Cedarburg with a preview of the fun and family-friendly events starting at 5 p.m. tonight. About Cedar Creek Settlement (website) Cedar Creek Settlement, the...
CEDARBURG, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Columbia Star

Groundbreaking set for Lexington Two’s performing arts center

Lexington Two will break ground on a new performing arts center and district office in December, following the board’s final approval of plans earlier last month. The center, the final piece of the district’s $225 million bond referendum approved by voters in 2014, will be on district-owned property at 3211 Platt Springs Road in Springdale. It had originally been slated for Saxe Gotha Road in Cayce but was shifted in favor of a more centralized location for all five communities the district serves.
LEXINGTON, SC
Mining Journal

Celebration to honor Finland independence set for Dec. 11

MARQUETTE — The Finlandia Foundation National Lake Superior Chapter will hold a program to honor Finland’s Independence Day (Dec. 6), and to celebrate “Little Christmas” or “Pikkujoulu” at 2 p.m. Dec. 11 in the Community Room of the Peter White Public Library. A brief message about Finnish Independence and about...
MARQUETTE, MI
wxxv25.com

Biloxi celebrating final ‘First Friday’ of 2021

Biloxi Main Street is celebrating the growth of its First Friday’s Block Party event as it closes out the year with one last bash. The event has been happening on the District Green since March of this year. The biggest difference for this final party, more businesses than ever are embracing the festival to set up booths.
BILOXI, MS
Observer

Danza! holiday event set for Thursday, Friday

Danza! Performing Arts Academy dance studio has announced its annual holiday production will be Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. at the historic 1891 Fredonia Opera House. “Believe” is an exciting kick-off to the holiday season. The production features an array of holiday classics performed by local talented students of all ages.
FREDONIA, NY
idahocountyfreepress.com

Clearwater Valley News: Christmas celebrations set for Friday, Saturday

CLEARWATER VALLEY — Happy Hanukkah! The Jewish holiday season, also known as the Festival of Lights, which began Nov. 28, continues through Dec. 6. Last Saturday, I stopped by the Kooskia Holiday Farmers’ Market, one of the first local craft fairs. People seemed to be enjoying browsing, sampling and buying, plus meeting and greeting old friends. Business was brisk in the morning with an interesting array of products, including sweet treats, plant starts, woodwork, natural skin care, smoked cheese and more. Amy Manley parked her mobile Coffee Can Van across from Kooskia City Hall, capitalizing on the holiday market crowd.
KAMIAH, ID
nrcolumbus.com

Special lake meeting set for Friday

The Lake Waccamaw Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting Friday at 8:30 a.m. to discuss accepting a $2.5 million N.C. State Park bicycle/pedestrian grant, according to a meeting notice from the town government. The agenda also includes refunding money to the Friends of the State Parks. The meeting...
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
theriver953.com

Old Town Winchester is set to celebrate the holidays

According to a social media post the City of Winchester is ready for the holidays with the return of the Christmas tree lighting in 2021. The post relays that the lighting of the Old Town Christmas tree will take place this year Fri. Dec. 3 at 6:30 at the 1840 Courthouse on Loudoun Street Winchester.
WINCHESTER, VA
977wmoi.com

Celebrate Christmas on the Square This Friday in Downtown Monmouth

The 4th Annual Christmas on the Square in Downtown Monmouth is back this Friday night from 5 to 8 p.m. with the theme ‘Don’t Let the Grinch Steal Christmas.’ Downtown Monmouth will be transformed into Whoville and the Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kelli Kinzer highlights activities taking place during the family fun event:
MONMOUTH, IL
Corvallis Gazette-Times

Philomath tree lighting set for Friday

Philomath is hosting its annual tree lighting Friday at 5:30 p.m. The event takes place on the front lawn of the Benton County Historical Society museum at 1101 Main St. On hand will be the Philomath Elementary School choir, Philomath Frolic & Rodeo queen Jaymie Belcher, Mack the Knight, mascot of the the Corvallis Knights baseball team, and Santa Claus.
PHILOMATH, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy