Pavilion groundbreaking celebration set for Friday

CLEARWATER VALLEY — Happy Hanukkah! The Jewish holiday season, also known as the Festival of Lights, which began Nov. 28, continues through Dec. 6. Last Saturday, I stopped by the Kooskia Holiday Farmers’ Market, one of the first local craft fairs. People seemed to be enjoying browsing, sampling and buying, plus meeting and greeting old friends. Business was brisk in the morning with an interesting array of products, including sweet treats, plant starts, woodwork, natural skin care, smoked cheese and more. Amy Manley parked her mobile Coffee Can Van across from Kooskia City Hall, capitalizing on the holiday market crowd.
Comments / 0