San Francisco's Castro Safeway adds security gates to prevent shoplifting, report says

A Safeway store in San Francisco that limited its hours due to theft has now installed new security gates.

The Chronicle reports -- the automatic gates at the Safeway on Market Street-- quickly close behind customers.

The gates prevent would-be thieves from running out with shopping carts filled with items.

Barriers were also added around the self-checkout area, funneling customers out through one exit.

This Safeway used to be open 24 hours.