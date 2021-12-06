ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco's Castro Safeway adds security gates to prevent shoplifting, report says

ABC7 News Bay Area
 5 days ago

A Safeway store in San Francisco that limited its hours due to theft has now installed new security gates.

The Chronicle reports -- the automatic gates at the Safeway on Market Street-- quickly close behind customers.

The gates prevent would-be thieves from running out with shopping carts filled with items.

Barriers were also added around the self-checkout area, funneling customers out through one exit.

This Safeway used to be open 24 hours.

But last month, it started closing at 9 p.m. due to increased shoplifting there.

