San Francisco's Castro Safeway adds security gates to prevent shoplifting, report says
A Safeway store in San Francisco that limited its hours due to theft has now installed new security gates. The Chronicle reports -- the automatic gates at the Safeway on Market Street-- quickly close behind customers. The gates prevent would-be thieves from running out with shopping carts filled with items. Barriers were also added around the self-checkout area, funneling customers out through one exit. This Safeway used to be open 24 hours. But last month, it started closing at 9 p.m. due to increased shoplifting there.
