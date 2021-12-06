ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Canon's New Image Sensor Reportedly Takes High-Quality Color Photos in the Dark

By Matthew Humphries
PC Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNight time photography is going to get a lot more colorful if Canon's latest image sensor turns out to be as good as it sounds. According to Nikkei Asia, Canon has developed a new image sensor that's capable of capturing high-quality color photos in the dark. Where as digital cameras...

uk.pcmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
canonwatch.com

Canon Makes The EOS R3 Sensor – Do They?

Remember the discussion about who manufactures the imaging sensor of the Canon EOS R3? At the end it looked like it was Canon to make it. But look at this. Don’t get me wrong: I think Canon makes the sensor (and I also think it is not that important who does). However, if you search for Canon EOS R3 on specialized site Tech Insights, you’ll get a neat table with all the components and who manufactures them. And here it comes: they do not list Canon (or another brand) in the column where manufacturer should be listed. It’s just empty. Look at the image below.
ELECTRONICS
canonrumors.com

Canon’s New DP-V1830 18.4-inch 4K/HDR Professional Reference Display Features Improved Blacks, Wide Color Gamut and Wider Viewing Angles

This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. The New 4K/HDR Professional Reference Display is Ideal for Use Inside Broadcast Relay Vehicles, Sub-Control Rooms, and On-Set HDR Monitoring. MELVILLE, NY, December 1, 2021 – Canon U.S.A., Inc., a...
RETAIL
gizmochina.com

TECNO unveils innovative imaging technology, will allow users to take studio-quality photos

Earlier today, the China-based company TECNO unveiled some of its latest innovations and achievements in imaging technologies. These announcements occurred at the “Global Mobile Camera Trends 2022: Innovation talk” webinar hosted by the technology research firm Counterpoint. With advances in dark complexion imaging aimed at users across key markets in...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canon#Image Sensor#In The Dark#Digital Image#Nikkei Asia#Spad#Kawasaki
canonrumors.com

New Canon EOS R3 orders may take up to 6 months to fulfill

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. The global chip shortage doesn’t appear to be letting up any time soon. It’s looking...
ELECTRONICS
canonwatch.com

Canon Patent: 14-280mm f/2.8-5.6 Lens For 4/3 Sensor

Does Canon have a 4/3 camera in their lineup? However, here is a Canon patent application for a lens that seems to fit such a sensor. Canon patent application 2021-183997 (Japan) discusses optical formulas for a 14-280mm f/2.8-5.6 lens for a camera with a 4/3 sensor. From the patent literature:
ELECTRONICS
provideocoalition.com

New Canon DP-V1830 display: better blacks, wide color gamut

A professional reference display, the new Canon DP-V1830 4K/HDR is ideal for use inside broadcast relay vehicles, sub-control rooms, and on-set HDR monitoring. Canon announced the launch of the DP-V1830, an 18.4-inch professional 4K reference display that features improved core components such as a high-quality display engine, a revamped set of high-resolution algorithms, new panels and a new backlighting system — all of which deliver an increase in image quality over previous Canon displays.
RETAIL
SamMobile

Check out the Galaxy S21 FE’s froggy color in new high-res renders!

Samsung could launch the Galaxy S21 FE in January 2022, but the smartphone has leaked more times than we can remember. Its design, specifications, and even color variants have been leaked over the past few months. Now, high-resolution press render images of the Galaxy S21 FE have been revealed, leaving nothing to the imagination.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
mirrorlessrumors.com

Canon will start mass production of SPAD sensors capable of color photography in the dark in 2022

Canon has developed an image sensor that enables high-quality color photography even in the dark. The CMOS sensor used in digital cameras can recognize up to about one-tenth the brightness of light that can be detected, and can take clear pictures even in situations where nothing can be seen with the naked eye. It will be mass-produced from 2022. It may lead to improved image recognition performance in a wide range of industrial applications such as autonomous driving and crime prevention / monitoring.
ELECTRONICS
T3.com

Save $200 with this mirrorless camera deal on Canon's EOS R digital at B&H Photo

When it comes to finding a good mirrorless camera for cheap, it's practically a impossible task to complete. Since the new mirrorless platform is fairly new to the camera game, these impressive cameras run at a higher price and can be a bit off putting to those looking to stick to a budget. That said, B&H Photo has a pretty solid deal on a Canon mirrorless that may be worth your money.
ELECTRONICS
infusenews.com

Apple’s AR headset reportedly to use 3D sensors for advanced hand tracking

According to analyst Ming-chi Kuo, whose recent research note has been reported on both MacRumors and 9to5Mac, Apple’s widely speculated future mixed reality headgear would feature 3D sensors for improved hand tracking. The headset is claimed to include four sets of 3D sensors, compared to the iPhone’s single unit, giving it better accuracy than the TrueDepth camera array currently utilised for Face ID.
ELECTRONICS
imore.com

Eve launches updated HomeKit air quality sensor with Thread

Eve Systems has launched a new HomeKit-enabled Air Quality Sensor. Latest generation Eve Room monitors temperature, humidity, and volatile organic compounds. New Eve Room sensor also supports Thread and sports an e-ink display. Smart home accessory vendor Eve Systems has announced the launch of a new HomeKit-enabled air quality sensor...
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Canon Pixma G620 Wireless MegaTank Photo Printer Review

Type All-in-one Color or Monochrome Color. Monthly Duty Cycle (Recommended) 100 sheets plain paper. Scanner Optical Resolution 600x1200 pixels per inch. It's easy to find a bulk-ink printer with the familiar cyan, magenta, yellow, and black (CMYK) quartet, but finding an ink-tank- rather than cartridge-based inkjet with six inks for superior photo quality has been difficult, prohibitively expensive, or both. Canon aims to change that with the Pixma G620 Wireless MegaTank Photo All-in-One Printer, which gets its tank refills from bottles. At $299.99, it's half the price of the Epson EcoTank Photo ET-8500 Wireless Color All-in-One Supertank. Versus that Epson, the Canon is slow and short on features, so it doesn't join it (or the wide-format EcoTank Photo ET-8550) as an Editors' Choice award winner. But the Pixma prints terrific-looking borderless photos at sizes up to 8.5 by 11 inches for pennies, making it a great value for families and home offices that churn out, say, the occasional work-related document and up to a few hundred photos each month.
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Raven Original Document Scanner Review

A predecessor to the Editors' Choice award-winning Raven Pro Document Scanner reviewed here in October 2021, the $439.85 Raven Original Document Scanner (2nd Gen) is essentially the same document scanner with lower capacity and speed. This version offers the same 8-inch touch screen and preinstalled scanning interface and document management software as the Raven Pro, but a price roughly $200 lower brings some sacrifices: the Original's automatic document feeder (ADF) holds only half as many pages, its daily duty cycle is 4,000 versus 6,000 pages, and its scanning speed rating is one-third slower. Otherwise, the Original and Pro scanners are similar, making the former a less robust but still capable entry-level solution.
SOFTWARE
digitalcameraworld.com

These Garmin dash cam deals are the best we have seen

Dashboard cameras aren't just great gift ideas – they're also potentially life-saving ones. So these pre-Christmas dash cam deals won't just save you a bit of cash, they could potentially save the day should the worst happen. We have found some great offers - including price drops on two hottest dashcams released in the last year, the budget-priced Garmin Mini 2 and the top-of-the-range Garmin Dash Cam 67W.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Pentax HD FA 77mm F1.8 Limited Review

Pentax is updating a trio of its longest-running and most-renowned lenses, the FA Limited family. The HD FA 77mm F1.8 Limited ($799.95) is the replacement for the SMC FA 77mm. It's a perfect doppelgänger because the biggest upgrades are invisible: its HD and SP optical coatings improve flare resistance and longevity, respectively, while its aperture now features rounded blades. The updated 77mm is a worthy successor to the now two-decades-old SMC 77mm, and a good pick for photographers who value its 20th-century character and handling.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Save $30 on Amazon's New Touch Screen Halo View Fitness Tracker

Move over, Fitbit! There's a new touch screen fitness tracker on the block. Amazon unveiled the Halo View with color display back in September—now it's on sale for $30 off the retail cost. Set for release on Dec. 8—just in time for the holidays—the discounted wearable comes with a black,...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy