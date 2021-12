Jeymes Samuel may have revived the genre with his new revenge-driven, fictional Black Western. Spoilers for “The Harder They Fall” ahead. A man, his wife and their young son gather around a dinner table to eat. Before they get a chance to pray over their food, there’s a firm knock on the door. The man of the house makes his way to the front door and opens it. Before him stands a man whose face is covered by his large brim hat. Without an invitation, the mysterious man pushes his way through the door and takes a seat at the table.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO