Hey SoCalendar Dec 6-12

Hey SoCal! We are back with more HeySoCalendar.

Monday:

House Party Mondays @ The Dime.

Welcome to the house party! World-renowned DJ R-Tistic will be hitting you with your favorite Hip Hop & R&B music all night long! Go and enjoy your favorite songs, from the newest hits to throwback classics. Free entry all night long

Tuesday:

Outdoor Community Yoga at Garfield Park, South Pasadena, CA

Come get some sun, stretch, move, and meet new people!

Wednesday:

The Cakeland Gallery Presents The Beauty War

The Beauty War” is a light-and-dark themed immersive art installation: part hall of mirrors, part dark ride, part cake infinity wonderland.

Thursday:

VxS: The World Is Yours (Live Pro-Wrestling in LA!)

The Traphouse Fight Club known as Violence X Suffering RETURNS to the West Coast Thursday Dec. 9th at 8pm PT. for “VxS: THE WORLD IS YOURS”

Friday:

Faded Comedy every Friday night at the Lounge on Melrose!

Faded Comedy is BACK, Los Angeles! Faded Comedy is a weekly comedy showcase featuring some of the best comedians from Los Angeles and beyond. Join us each Friday for a new crop of fantastic comics. The show is BYOB so come prepared!

Saturday:

Anime Pasadena 2021 Anime & Nerd Convention

Check out the Pasadena 2021 anime & nerd convention, now a 2-day event in a much larger space.

Sunday:

Eat It! A BRUNCH SPECTACULAR

Every Sunday you can join a quite queer cast for everyone’s favorite DTLA brunch show: Eat It! A BRUNCH SPECTACULAR brought to you by Rubella Spreads.