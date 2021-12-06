ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Make These 6 Feel-Great Small Tweaks For Your Best Holiday Season Yet

By Brenda Kearns
FIRST For Women
FIRST For Women
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The holidays are here, and while they’re mostly wonderful and merry, they can also be incredibly stressful. Your work load gets doubles as you prepare for feasts and figure out the all-important gift giving. But instead of being overwhelmed, we have a few tricks to beat holiday stress that will leave...

www.firstforwomen.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyTexasDaily

Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Toys for Your Little Ones at Every Age

(BPT) - The holiday season is upon us and it’s time to get a jump start on your gift list with fun finds and toys that babies and curious toddlers will love. Skip Hop, the trusted resource for baby and toddler must-haves made better, offers a quality and engaging toy assortment for little ones at every age that is sure to brighten the gift-giving season during holidays. The assortment ranges from activity walkers, bathtime toys, teething solutions, and more!
SHOPPING
SPY

The 25 Most Unique Gifts From Uncommon Goods Will Make You Feel Like Santa Claus

It can be tough to find creative holiday gifts, especially when you’ve been shopping for the same people every Christmas as far back as you can remember. You never want to purchase something your giftee already has and the surprise can be ruined if you ask too many questions. Thankfully, you can find some great gifts from Uncommon Goods that your family and friends are unlikely to have already or expect.  Uncommon Goods has a vast collection of unordinary gift ideas, promising a one-of-a-kind find every time. From sand art to candles to personalized treasures, finding unique gifts from Uncommon Goods...
SHOPPING
Lowell Sun

Get a jump on holiday shopping with these great gift ideas

If you’re one of those people who gets a little miffed every year by the ever-expanding holiday season, I hear you. Ordering a Christmas wreath during back-to-school season seems just downright unnatural. But given supply chain issues, this may be one of the few years where it actually makes sense to starting crossing things off your list before you’ve even started cooking the Thanksgiving feast. Everything’s going to take a little bit longer to arrive this year, so if you give yourself some extra time, no one will wind up feeling left out.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Only In Montana

Christmas At The Conrad Mansion In Montana Will Make Your Holiday Season Magical

We might be a bit biased, but it sure feels like Montana is the best place to enjoy the holiday season. Between the small town street parades, the dazzling light displays, the craft fairs, and bazaars, it’s tough not to get into the holiday spirit when you live in the Treasure State. But as much as we love experiences like ZooLights and other traditions, a trip to the Conrad Mansion this time of year is what really makes the season feel magical.
MONTANA STATE
Bon Appétit

Is It Time for Holiday Cookies Yet?

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Once a month Bon Appétit editor in chief Dawn Davis shares what’s on her mind by taking over our newsletter. You’ll find recipes she’s cooking, stories she’s loving, where she’s been eating, and more. It gets better: If you sign up for our newsletter, you’ll get this letter before everyone else.
RECIPES
thechronicle-news.com

Make Small Holiday Celebrations Special with a Fresh Menu

(Family Features) Holiday festivities with immediate family members or just a few friends rather than larger gatherings may feel different than normal, but you can make the most of the situation with these tips to add intimacy and special meaning to celebratory moments:. Use special dishes, glassware and linens to...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Duke University#Georgetown University#Dopamine#University Of Richmond#Tlc#Pai
forsythwoman.com

Lifestyle Tweaks to Make this Winter

If you absolutely dread winter, or are at best “stoical” about it, here’s an opportunity to turn that around by:. By putting yourself in control of how you experience this season, you may find that you actually enjoy it. First Things First: Your Health. Diet. Do you tend to hunker...
FITNESS
FIRST For Women

What to Look for When Buying Sweet Potatoes to Enjoy This Thanksgiving

Delicious bright orange sweet potatoes are hard to ignore when filling up your plate at the Thanksgiving table. I bake them with butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon on turkey day and they just soak up all the sugary spiced goodness. And they’re even better the next day like my other favorite sides stuffing and mac and cheese (yum!). In order to make sure these sweet spuds get their shine on this holiday season, it’s important to keep a few things in mind when buying sweet potatoes.
FOOD & DRINKS
TODAY.com

15 best Christmas tree toppers to make the holiday season bright

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Every masterpiece...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
FIRST For Women

4 Easy Ways to Reduce Holiday Stress and Enjoy Spending Time With Loved Ones

Gathering around a cozy fire, drinking a warm cup of cocoa, listening to your favorite carols…Special moments like these make you smile, but unfortunately, bliss isn’t the only emotion you’re feeling this time of year. As the big day approaches, you find yourself worrying that you won’t find the right gift for your mother-in-law, worrying that your co-workers will notice you’ve gained weight when they see you at the company holiday party, worrying that everything won’t be perfect on Christmas morning…just worrying.
rue-morgue.com

“Flowers in the Attic” Will Make You Feel Better About Your Own Crappy Family This Holiday Season

I want to tell you a story about…flowers…and…attics. This is the story of Joan Crawford, a disgraced former actress who experiences financial ruin after her role in Johnny Guitar Too: A Very Johnny Musical and is forced to move back home with her mother, aptly named The Grandmother. Joan faithfully brings her ungrateful children with her: Christina, Christopher, Cathy, and Cindy. Living with her estranged parents in their Virginia mansion isn’t easy, but Joan makes the best of a hard knock life, always finding the time to visit Christina and teach her the importance of modest living (“Four people to a room is luxury, Christina darling”) and the value of arsenic in dessert (“A dash here, a dash there, and all your guests will have a gay time!”) From Brentwood to Foxworth Hall, the fun never stops for the Crawford clan.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Deseret News

This holiday season, give yourself the grace to grieve

As Christmas draws near, so does the pressure to have a picture-perfect holiday, a day when everyone is together, warm and loving, happy and smiling. But our celebrations don’t have to be so stressful. In fact, experts say we should give ourselves the grace to be grumpy during the holiday season — particularly amid a global pandemic.
RELIGION
Only In Rhode Island

This Mile Long Drive-By Christmas Lights Display In Rhode Island Will Make Your Holiday Season Magical

The holiday season has officially arrived, and it’s safe to say that we are very excited! As the air gets chilly, so many exciting events start up to help stave off that chill and let us enjoy this gorgeous time of year. If keeping warm is of particular importance to you, you might want to enjoy the holiday lights with a drive through experience like this one. You can even bring along a hot chocolate and some blankets to make it an extra cozy adventure.
POLITICS
Houston Chronicle

Lone Star Family Health Center: A few things to consider for your best holiday season yet

It’s that time of year again. The leaves are changing, the temperature is dropping and the holiday season is here. The holiday season should be a joyous time, and you may be wondering what you can do to be able to enjoy the holidays, but also make you and your loved ones’ health and safety a priority. Below you will find several simple steps everyone can follow to help make the holidays a happy and healthy occasion.
HOUSTON, TX
FIRST For Women

FIRST For Women

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Bright, friendly, smart and engaging, First for Women has been a trusted source of inspiration and advice for women on the go for decades. Every day we deliver guidance and encouragement on topics ranging from health, psychology and nutrition, fashion and beauty, food and cooking, to family and home, all to help you look good, feel great and enjoy every life!

 https://www.firstforwomen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy