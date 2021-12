The man in charge of Texas elections said in Weatherford Friday that voting will be fair and secure in the party primaries this coming spring. “I think that is something we can be as confident as any place in the world — that elections will be safe, they’ll be fair and the other thing is they will be secure,” Texas Secretary of State John Scott said, shortly after taking a tour of Parker County Elections Administrator Crickett Miller’s operation in the courthouse annex on Santa Fe Drive.

PARKER COUNTY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO